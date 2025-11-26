Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    7,000,000 Staked Cardano at Risk of Loss, Here's Reason

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 26/11/2025 - 19:28
    Cardano mainnet fork mastermind retires staking pool with 7,000,000 ADA.
    Advertisement
    7,000,000 Staked Cardano at Risk of Loss, Here's Reason
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Some Cardano (ADA) investors who staked their assets stand the risk of suffering irrecoverable losses. As per insights shared by a community stakeholder known on X as Cardano YOD₳, over seven million ADA belonging to some 1,683 holders are at risk of permanent loss.

    Advertisement

    Retired stake pool leaves Cardano holders vulnerable

    Notably, these wallets are delegating their Cardano to a retired pool. For context, a stake operator known as Homer J. was involved in an incident that led to a temporary fork for the Cardano network. The fork on the blockchain split the nodes and stakes.

    Homer J.’s pool has now been retired. Unfortunately, the pool still holds over seven million ADA, and the wallet holders are still delegating to the inactive pool. This development implies that these holders risk missing their rewards.

    While the Cardano itself is not lost, the wallet holders cannot earn any reward from their delegation to Homer J.’s pool. Hence, Cardano YOD₳ has urged all affected holders delegating to the operator with the ticker AAA to stop and channel it elsewhere.

    YOD₳ is calling on such investors to switch their delegation to an active pool where they can earn staking rewards again.

    A user in the community decried the closure of the pool by Homer J., claiming it was possibly a mistake. Reactions trailing the post suggest that some affected investors are already seeking alternatives, like MANDA and PLKOZ.

    The development has affected Cardano’s price outlook, with ADA dipping to $0.4059 in earlier trading. As of press time, Cardano exchanged hands at $0.4141, which reflects a 1.68% increase in the last 24 hours.

    However, trading volume is still down by 21.76% at $571.42 million. The coin’s inability to find stability above $0.50 might be a source of concern to market participants in the Cardano ecosystem.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 11/26/2025 - 14:05
    BREAKING: Grayscale Files for Very First Zcash (ZEC) ETF
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Price pressure continues as ADA awaits December catalysts

    With several key dates anticipated in December for Cardano holders, it is possible that these events could trigger a turnaround for ADA.

    Notably, Cardano’s Midnight token will launch on Dec. 8. The community is also looking forward to round-the-clock trading of ADA on Coinbase, as of Dec. 5.

    These developments might serve as catalysts for a price rebound for the altcoin. Additionally, a proposal to expand ADA’s listing on different exchanges has received approval from the Cardano Foundation.

    How Cardano performs on the broader crypto market remains something observers will be watching. 

    #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 19:19
    XRP Stuns Derivatives Market With 1,447% Liquidation Imbalance
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Nov 26, 2025 - 19:16
    Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for November 26
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nexchain’s Stage 30 Presale Advances as 250% Black Friday Bonus Draws Strong Activity
    TrustLinq Launches Swiss-Regulated Crypto-to-Fiat Payment Platform to boost Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 19:28
    7,000,000 Staked Cardano at Risk of Loss, Here's Reason
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 19:19
    XRP Stuns Derivatives Market With 1,447% Liquidation Imbalance
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Nov 26, 2025 - 19:16
    Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for November 26
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD