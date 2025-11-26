7,000,000 Staked Cardano at Risk of Loss, Here's Reason

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some Cardano (ADA) investors who staked their assets stand the risk of suffering irrecoverable losses. As per insights shared by a community stakeholder known on X as Cardano YOD₳, over seven million ADA belonging to some 1,683 holders are at risk of permanent loss.

Advertisement

Retired stake pool leaves Cardano holders vulnerable

Notably, these wallets are delegating their Cardano to a retired pool. For context, a stake operator known as Homer J. was involved in an incident that led to a temporary fork for the Cardano network. The fork on the blockchain split the nodes and stakes.

Homer J.’s pool has now been retired. Unfortunately, the pool still holds over seven million ADA, and the wallet holders are still delegating to the inactive pool. This development implies that these holders risk missing their rewards.

Homer J, who caused the fork of the Cardano blockchain, retired his pool with the ticker AAA.



1683 holders still delegate more than 7M ADA to this pool.



Please, redelegate your ADA elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/5qw5F9n3HO — Cardano YOD₳ (@JaromirTesar) November 26, 2025

While the Cardano itself is not lost, the wallet holders cannot earn any reward from their delegation to Homer J.’s pool. Hence, Cardano YOD₳ has urged all affected holders delegating to the operator with the ticker AAA to stop and channel it elsewhere.

YOD₳ is calling on such investors to switch their delegation to an active pool where they can earn staking rewards again.

A user in the community decried the closure of the pool by Homer J., claiming it was possibly a mistake. Reactions trailing the post suggest that some affected investors are already seeking alternatives, like MANDA and PLKOZ.

The development has affected Cardano’s price outlook, with ADA dipping to $0.4059 in earlier trading. As of press time, Cardano exchanged hands at $0.4141, which reflects a 1.68% increase in the last 24 hours.

However, trading volume is still down by 21.76% at $571.42 million. The coin’s inability to find stability above $0.50 might be a source of concern to market participants in the Cardano ecosystem.

Price pressure continues as ADA awaits December catalysts

With several key dates anticipated in December for Cardano holders, it is possible that these events could trigger a turnaround for ADA.

Notably, Cardano’s Midnight token will launch on Dec. 8. The community is also looking forward to round-the-clock trading of ADA on Coinbase, as of Dec. 5.

These developments might serve as catalysts for a price rebound for the altcoin. Additionally, a proposal to expand ADA’s listing on different exchanges has received approval from the Cardano Foundation.

How Cardano performs on the broader crypto market remains something observers will be watching.