Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Eyes New Crypto Listings If This Proposal Passes

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 24/11/2025 - 16:32
    Cardano Foundation votes yes to a proposal from Snek meme coin to drive ecosystem token listings.
    Advertisement
    Cardano Eyes New Crypto Listings If This Proposal Passes
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) is eyeing new crypto exchange listings, as per a proposal targeting this expansion of the coin. According to the post, the foundation has voted "yes" to a proposal that will get ADA listed on more global exchanges.

    Advertisement

    Cardano expansion proposal

    Notably, Cardano Foundation supports that a repayable ₳5,000,000 loan — which is approximately $2 to $3 million — be withdrawn from the treasury to fund the proposal. The initiative led by the Snek Foundation is meant to support an expansion of Cardano listings, and the funds will cover listing fees and other costs.

    The goal is to ensure more visibility of Cardano on centralized exchanges, with the hopes of increasing adoption for ADA on the crypto marketplace.  

    It is worth mentioning that there had been previous concerns about this move. Interestingly, Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson had publicly opposed the idea of using treasury funds for Snek or related listings. Hoskinson had insisted that it was a noncore use of the funds.

    However, recent developments indicate that all concerns have now been resolved. Perhaps the shift from "grant" to repayable loan helped to convince the governance team to vote in support of the proposal.

    There were four constitutional "yes" votes, and none voted against it. Only one individual chose to abstain from voting. Although the details have not been finalized, once it is done, the community can expect to see an expansion in listings.

    "Some minor inconsistencies remain between the budget details and the withdrawal amount, but these can and will be clarified in the final agreement," the foundation stated.

    Performance pressure mounts on Cardano 

    In the broader crypto space, critics have continued to take a swipe at the Cardano blockchain over its performance. Recently, Nansen CEO Alex Svanenik claimed that by 2026, Cardano would have dropped out of the top 20 crypto assets by market capitalization ranking.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 11/24/2025 - 15:27
    Peter Schiff Finally Admits Bitcoin Would Have Made Him Richer, But There's a Catch
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Svanenik predicted that Hyperliquid, Monad and Zcash could displace ADA, as the asset has failed to find stability and growth. He even referred to Cardano as a "ghost chain" with low utility in the real world.

    As reported by U.Today, there is increased pressure on Cardano as Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has been closing in on ADA. As of press time, Bitcoin Cash’s market capitalization stands at $11 billion against Cardano’s $14.65 billion.

    Given the poor performance of ADA on the crypto market, there are concerns that BCH could flip it if bearish sentiment lingers for Cardano.

    #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 16:25
    Shiba Inu Team Sends 'Unstoppable' Tweet as Volatility Rocks Market
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Nov 24, 2025 - 16:19
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 24
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 16:32
    Cardano Eyes New Crypto Listings If This Proposal Passes
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 16:25
    Shiba Inu Team Sends 'Unstoppable' Tweet as Volatility Rocks Market
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Nov 24, 2025 - 16:19
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 24
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD