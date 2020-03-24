Back
64,000 BTC Accumulated on Anonymous Wallet After a Few Wires from Major Exchange

Tue, 03/24/2020 - 12:02
  • Yuri Molchan

    The anonymous wallet of a Bitcoin whale that has recently been withdrawing large amounts of crypto from the Huobi exchange now holds 64,000 BTC - $427,232,640

As previously reported by U.Today, the anonymous wallet 3D8qAoMkZ8F1b42btt2Mn5TyN7sWfa434A has received mammoth-sized transactions from the Huobi crypto exchange twice. Each time, the amount was split into over a dozen transactions, 1,000 BTC each.

Just now, the wallet received another portion of BTC. Overnight, Bitcoin surged more than 14 percent, says CoinMarketCap, and is now trading in the $6,700 zone.

Another 9,000 BTC hits the wallet

At the end of last week, the wallet received 14,000 BTC ($93,670,920). On Monday, 15,000 BTC ($100,361,700) was sent to this address with an unregistered owner. All prices in USD are calculated according to the current BTC-to-USD price.

On Tuesday, the wallet of a Bitcoin whale, 3D8qAoMkZ8F1b42btt2Mn5TyN7sWfa434A, received another transfer of crypto of a similar amount – 9,000 BTC. All nine transactions, 1,000 BTC each, were made within an hour.

Huobi BTC

At the time of writing, the wallet is holding 65,000 BTC.

BTC wallet

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Bitcoin (BTC) Still Behind Gold (XAU), Despite Overnight Surge: Peter Schiff

Tue, 03/24/2020 - 12:53
  • Yuri Molchan

    Major Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has criticized BTC again, despite the overnight price surge of 18 percent, and stated that gold is in a bull market

On Monday, after the Fed’s announcement of ‘QE Infinity’, the price of Bitcoin soared past the $6,000 level and is now trading in the $6,600 area with analysts debating whether it will keep rising or show a massive reverse.

Overnight, Bitcoin added about 18 percent. However, the prominent Bitcoin opponent and gold advocate, Peter Schiff, stated that Bitcoin is still underperforming gold and the latter is in a bull market, unlike BTC.

‘Ignoring Bitcoin's 12% gain today’

The CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, Peter Schiff, has again taken to Twitter to stab at Bitcoin despite its significant overnight price gains, rising by around $1,000.

In his latest tweet, Schiff says that, despite the new quick gains, Bitcoin is still 35 percent below its 2020 high and just 3 percent up YTD.

Unlike BTC, says Schiff, gold is in a bull market. XAU is only 2 percent below its 2020 high and is up 7 percent year-to-date.

Schiff also says that now BTC is 65 percent below its 2017 high and that it may never reach a new high ever again, unlike gold.

Bitcoin has outperformed S&P 500

CIO of Arcane Assets and trader Eric Wall stated that over the past months Bitcoin has been outperforming the S&P 500 index.

Alex Kruger also recently tweeted that Bitcoin has been trading like a low beta stock as of late, which means that BTC is starting to behave like a safe haven asset. Trader Willy Woo shared a similar take on Monday.

‘Might be testing the levels at $4,200 or $4,800’

As per the short-term prospects for Bitcoin, trader ‘Crypto Michael’ believes that BTC is likely to drop and test the $4,800-$4,200 area.

However, he reminded the community that low levels offer great opportunities for BTC investors.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

