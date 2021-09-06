64% of Pools Upgraded to 1.29.0 Alonzo Node, Ready for Cardano’s Hard Fork

News
Mon, 09/06/2021 - 12:20
article image
Yuri Molchan
64% of Cardano pools are "Alonzo-ready," according to PoolTool data
64% of Pools Upgraded to 1.29.0 Alonzo Node, Ready for Cardano’s Hard Fork
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

IOHK, the company behind Cardano, has tweeted that the target for Alonzo-ready stake pools they set has almost been reached. Less than 70% of pools are ready to meet Alonzo, as was expected, but the figure of Alonzo-ready pools has almost doubled.

Sixty-four percent of pools upgraded by now

The amount of Cardano stake pools that are now ready for the Alonzo upgrade totals 64%, while the target was to get a 70% upgrade to the 1.29.0 Alonzo node by Sept. 6 (today). Overall, Cardano developers expect 80% of pools to be ready by Sept. 12, when the event is scheduled to take place.

Data on the upgraded stake pools has been provided by PoolTool.

Related
Ethereum Mining Difficulty Hit New High with 200,000 ETH Burned: Here's How Market Reacts

Cardano founder addresses "noise and FUD" on Twitter

As reported by U.Today earlier, the CEO of IOG and founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, published a video stream in which he tackled the recent attacks against Cardano and the smear campaign initiated by Anthony Sassano, co-founder of Ethhub.io, who is one of the most prominent members of the Ethereum community.

On his Twitter page, he posted screenshots from Reddit, showing that the Minswap swap exchange that went live on Cardano faced several major issues.

It turns out that Cardano's EUTXO is able to handle only a single transaction per block, which leaves Minswap unusable for customers.

This has led many users to believe that Cardano's blockchain is broken, and the smart contracts that are being tested now simply do not work.

Charles Hoskinson has called this "noise and FUD," and the IOHK team provided an explanation as to what has happened and how the issue is being addressed.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Solana Hits Yet Another All-Time High as Rally Accelerates
09/06/2021 - 18:14
Solana Hits Yet Another All-Time High as Rally Accelerates
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image El Salvador Government to Punish Businesses That Don't Accept Bitcoin
09/06/2021 - 15:58
El Salvador Government to Punish Businesses That Don't Accept Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image IOTA Foundation's Dominik Schiener Asks Sam Bankman-Fried to Integrate New IOTA
09/06/2021 - 15:23
IOTA Foundation's Dominik Schiener Asks Sam Bankman-Fried to Integrate New IOTA
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov