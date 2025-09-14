Advertisement
    512,613,062,446 SHIB Out of Kraken as Anonymous Shiba Inu Whale Becomes Meme Coin Bull

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 14/09/2025 - 14:11
    512,613,062,446 SHIB leaves top US exchange Kraken in one single transfer
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    There is a new Shiba Inu whale in the game, and they have just pulled 512.6 billion SHIB worth about $7.14 million out of Kraken's hot wallets in one go, as per Arkham data. The tokens went into a new address, which now has almost all of its $7.1 million balance in SHIB, as well as just 5 ETH worth about $23,000.

    The wallet, marked as "0x2CC," has not moved any of the coins since the inflow. That leaves it as a one-sided account stacked almost entirely with SHIB, instantly ranking among the day's largest inflows and even surpassing flows into wallets tied to Coinbase and Binance with surprising ease and unusual clarity.

    The purchase comes at a time when SHIB is trading near $0.0000138, which is about 5% down on the day. This makes the timing of the accumulation as intriguing as the scale and equally difficult to ignore.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    Instead of waiting for a rebound, the buyer stepped in heavily during weakness, suggesting a different outlook from short-term traders who tend to reduce exposure in red sessions almost without hesitation or second thought.

    Bullish for SHIB?

    Pulling half a trillion SHIB out of Kraken is not just a "buy and store" move — it rewrites the short-term liquidity map. That amount, parked in a new wallet, is bigger than most daily exchange volumes for SHIB and instantly places the address in league with top institutional holders.

    It stands out because the tokens were moved during a price drop, not a rally. This makes it look more like a planned entry made with intent to profit from it.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #SHIB
