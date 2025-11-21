$400 Million XRP Offload Hits Market in Two Days: What's Going On?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Within 48 hours, whale wallets holding 1,000,000-10,000,000 XRP unloaded 200 million XRP worth about $400 million, as per Santiment. Amid this, order books across Binance and Coinbase show the same pattern: new supply entered the market faster than demand could absorb it.

Advertisement

The heavy distribution from large XRP holders is not happening in isolation. Across the crypto market, the constant sell pressure has not come from large-scale fund offloading.

Rather, it has come from small wallets and short-term traders reducing exposure after weeks of persistent weakness. These accounts, which are usually the last to capitulate, have been supplying Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP.

190 million $XRP sold by whales in the last 48 hours! pic.twitter.com/nB0P7jADCx — Ali (@ali_charts) November 20, 2025

Their individual flows are not enormous, but collectively, they create the kind of background pressure that drags charts lower without any headline event. In that environment, a $400 million XRP offload lands on an already tired market.

Advertisement

However, the behavior of smaller holders also matters. Once they exhaust their selling, additional downside typically requires a new wave of supply.

What's next for XRP?

If large holders do not follow through with another selling wave, the pressure will eventually dry out, and the price will often settle into a slower, more stable phase simply because the most reactive group has already sold.

For now, the immediate effect is clear: XRP faces a supply-heavy structure worth hundreds of millions of tokens and dollars. But what determines the next phase is not retail fatigue; it is whether another group of large holders adds to the 200 million XRP that has already hit the market.