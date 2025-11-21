Advertisement
    $400 Million XRP Offload Hits Market in Two Days: What's Going On?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 21/11/2025 - 7:14
    XRP's biggest wallets unloaded 200 million tokens worth about $400 million in just 48 hours, leaving the market with a supply surge that dragged the price toward the $2.10 zone.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Within 48 hours, whale wallets holding 1,000,000-10,000,000 XRP unloaded 200 million XRP worth about $400 million, as per Santiment. Amid this, order books across Binance and Coinbase show the same pattern: new supply entered the market faster than demand could absorb it.

    The heavy distribution from large XRP holders is not happening in isolation. Across the crypto market, the constant sell pressure has not come from large-scale fund offloading. 

    Rather, it has come from small wallets and short-term traders reducing exposure after weeks of persistent weakness. These accounts, which are usually the last to capitulate, have been supplying Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP. 

    Their individual flows are not enormous, but collectively, they create the kind of background pressure that drags charts lower without any headline event. In that environment, a $400 million XRP offload lands on an already tired market. 

    However, the behavior of smaller holders also matters. Once they exhaust their selling, additional downside typically requires a new wave of supply. 

    What's next for XRP?

    If large holders do not follow through with another selling wave, the pressure will eventually dry out, and the price will often settle into a slower, more stable phase simply because the most reactive group has already sold.

