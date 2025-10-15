350,000,000 ADA Liquidated by Cardano Millionaires While ADA Price Pattern Points to 100% Rally

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano’s millionaire wallets have just liquidated 350 million ADA in seven days, which is about $245 million of coins poured back onto the market. These are not retail "jitters" but addresses sitting on nine-digit holdings, offloading supply as the ADA token price slipped under $0.70.

What such an exodus signals is that insiders are either hedging against extreme fear on the market or front-running another round of liquidity stress across it.

350 million Cardano $ADA sold by whales in the past week! pic.twitter.com/M8tJyJ4HyU — Ali (@ali_charts) October 15, 2025

At the same time, the Cardano price chart presented by Ali Martinez paints a contrasting picture. The year-long wedge on ADA’s 12-hour frame is in play, with the coin bouncing off its lower boundary and trading at $0.71. The trigger level is clean: $0.90.

Once broken, the target extension reads $1.88 — a straight 100% move from current levels. Traders see this as the most asymmetric setup Cardano has presented all year, especially with volume thinning and positioning resetting after the $19 billion market bloodbath last Friday.

Cardano paradox

So, whales have dumped, but patterns are bullish. If the $0.90 level folds, ADA could go on revaluation higher faster than most altcoins, riding a technical breakout even while large holders reposition.

Fail to reclaim that level, however, and the downside at $0.62 and $0.55 is wide open, with further whale exits likely boosting the slide.

The paradox is that millionaires cut exposure just before the chart flashes one of the strongest upside cases since 2021. Whether they have timed the top of the bounce or walked away ahead of their own reentry at double the price is what will define Cardano’s Q4 of 2025.