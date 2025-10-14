Cardano’s 'Dead Cat Bounce' Eyes Key Level, What to Watch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is experiencing a sell-off early Tuesday after a historic round of liquidations that triggered a sharp sell-off over the weekend, as trade tensions weighed on risk assets.

The recent sell-off has pulled the combined market value of all cryptocurrencies down by more than $150 billion over a 24-hour period, according to CoinGecko data. In the last 24 hours, $712 million have been liquidated across crypto assets, according to CoinGlass data.

Earlier, about $19 billion of leveraged crypto positions were liquidated following a brutal sell-off on Oct. 10.

The crypto market briefly rebounded to pare losses on Monday, but most major cryptocurrencies have now resumed their descent.

According to Glassnode: "The market now enters a consolidation phase, one defined by renewed caution, selective risk-taking, and a more measured rebuilding of confidence across both spot and derivatives markets."

Cardano's dead cat bounce eyes $0.60

Most major cryptocurrencies rebounded from steep losses suffered over a brutal weekend sell-off, including Cardano.

ADA/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

Cardano fell to a low of $0.61 on Oct. 11 in a three-day drop before rebounding. Cardano bounced off this low, rising for two straight days to $0.736 on Oct. 13, which attracted resistance from the bears, rendering Cardano's rise effectively a dead cat bounce.

While lower levels attracted strong buying by the bulls, sellers posed a strong challenge at $0.736, suggesting that bears might still be in control.



If selling continues, Cardano could drop to $0.60 and then $0.50. This negative view will be invalidated in the near term if the Cardano price reverses higher and breaks above the daily moving averages of 200 and 50 at $0.833 and $0.741.

At press time, Cardano was trading down 5.26% in the last 24 hours at $0.67 and down 21% weekly.