Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    33,253,435,685,633.082 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: What Was That?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 8/12/2025 - 13:51
    Shiba Inu printed an enormous spike in exchange flows, which does not correspond with its market performance.
    Advertisement
    33,253,435,685,633.082 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: What Was That?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    One of the most ridiculous exchange outflow prints the market has seen in months was just recorded by Shiba Inu: 33.25 trillion SHIB left exchanges in a single 24-hour period. That type of transfer would, theoretically, suggest whale consolidation, massive accumulation or even a coordinated supply shock.

    Supply-driven or natural?

    However, the price and volume charts paint a different, much more realistic picture: this was most likely an anomalous spike rather than the start of a supply-driven meltdown.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    SHIB is trading in the vicinity of $0.0000084-$0.0000086, nearly exactly where it was prior to the reported outflow. There is not a sudden squeeze on liquidity, a breakout or an increase in buying pressure. The market typically responds when trillions of tokens lawfully depart exchanges for whale wallets or cold storage: spreads widen, volume increases and price momentum quickens. None of that occurred here.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Months
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Rockets 625% Over Ethereum in ETF Inflows, Strategy Will Not Sell Bitcoin Until 2065: CEO, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Ready to Delete a Zero
    XRP Poised for 16% Move on Triangle Breakout
    McGlone: Bitcoin Likely Below $84K by Year-End

    Shiba Inu stays down

    This disconnect is validated by the volume profile. There is no corresponding spike in trading volume on the four-hour and daily charts that would support, or indicate, actual accumulation of this magnitude. Rather, despite brief stabilization, SHIB is consolidating under major moving averages (50-, 100- and 200-period), and is obviously still stuck in a longer-term downtrend.  

    Advertisement

    Investors are left with two reasonable interpretations of this: an anomaly in tracking or reporting, which frequently occurs when on-chain analytics incorrectly aggregate large wallet cluster movements; or misclassified, user-driven outflows. Iinternal exchange rearranging is also very prevalent in SHIB’s dispersed liquidity environment.

    The lesson for SHIB holders is straightforward: the 33 trillion print should not be interpreted as a secret whale signal. The asset still lacks the volume required for a clear trend reversal, is still building a base and is still having trouble regaining moving averages. Nothing on the charts indicates that this outflow event served as the catalyst for a recovery, even though the market structure is improving.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsBreaking
    Dec 8, 2025 - 13:21
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Months
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 12:59
    Binance Becomes First Crypto Exchange to Secure Global Licenses From FSRA
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    SemiLiquid Unveils Programmable Credit Protocol, Built with Avalanche, Advancing Institutional Credit on Tokenised Collateral
    MNEE: Building the Next-Generation Infrastructure for Digital Dollar Mobility
    Sonami Launches First Layer 2 Token on Solana to Ensure Transaction Efficiency and End Congestion Spikes
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 13:51
    33,253,435,685,633.082 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: What Was That?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News, Breaking
    Dec 8, 2025 - 13:21
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Months
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 12:59
    Binance Becomes First Crypto Exchange to Secure Global Licenses From FSRA
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD