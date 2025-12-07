Advertisement
    -4,136,208,073,220 SHIB: Major US Exchange Coinbase Stunned With Mysterious Shiba Inu Outflow Worth $35 Million

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 7/12/2025 - 16:10
    A massive 4.13 trillion SHIB outflow from Coinbase landed across two new wallets in just minutes, leaving Shiba Inu coin holders to figure out why this volume moved now and what is next for the meme coin.
    
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) spent most of the week stuck in the $0.00000835-$0.00000855 range, barely moving from the lower band it's held since late November. But this stagnant market didn't stop one of the biggest outflows of the quarter, with a combined 4,136,208,073,220 SHIB leaving Coinbase in two direct transactions, as per Arkham.

    The first transfer logged 1.173 trillion SHIB, valued at around $9.87 million at a reference price of $0.00000841, and the second moved 2.963 trillion SHIB, about $24.92 million at the same mark, into separate wallets that show no transactional history, no recycling patterns and no prior exposure to centralized exchange routing.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    The event was more than just a basic whale shuffle because SHIB has been trading at the same low levels that defined its early-2024 accumulation pocket, specifically the $0.00000790-$0.00000920 range. Multi-trillion buyers usually appear only when pricing is compressed into floors that encourage long-term stacking.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    The chart of the meme coin is still tracking below the mid-2025 high at $0.000031 and far from the early-cycle breakout at $0.000021. The scale of today's removal really stood out in a market that has recently seen more distribution than pickup.

    Bigger picture for Shiba Inu coin

    The timing lines up with Coinbase Derivatives turning on 24/7 monthly futures across Shiba Inu and several other altcoins, while the exchange gets ready to launch U.S. perpetual-style altcoin futures on Dec. 15, opening up access to hedging structures that usually bring more speculation around coins priced at deep discounts.

    There's no way to tell what's going on with the transfers alone, but looking at the big picture, SHIB is sitting near $0.00000840, there's not a lot of liquidity, new leveraged rails are being switched on, and four trillion tokens just left Coinbase and went off the radar.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Coinbase
