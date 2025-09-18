Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    18.07 Trillion Shiba Inu Surge Pushes Price Explosion

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 18/09/2025 - 21:43
    Shiba Inu has surpassed 18 trillion in its futures activity as Shiba Inu bulls take charge
    Advertisement
    18.07 Trillion Shiba Inu Surge Pushes Price Explosion
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) spot market is experiencing a dramatic surge in its trading price, which has also extended to the futures market. 

    Advertisement

    According to data provided by Coinglass, Shiba Inu has surged by a massive 8.51% in open interest over the last 24 hours.

    Apparently, the metric surge shows that Shiba Inu traders have locked a massive 18.07 trillion SHIB tokens, worth $252.18 million, on the asset’s futures contracts as investors bet heavily on the Shiba Inu futures market.

    HOT Stories
    Critical Chrome Exploit Could Drain Your Crypto, CTO of French Hardware Wallet Giant Warns
    US XRP ETF Launch Rockets to $24 Million in First 90 Minutes
    Bitcoin Booster Tim Draper Warns of North Korean Threat
    'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

    Shiba Inu bulls reactivate

    This dramatic surge in the Shiba Inu open interest metric coincides with a broad crypto market rally, which has seen leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, XRP, and others reclaim previous highs.

    Advertisement

    While SHIB has also followed the positive market trend, it has seen its price record notable daily gains, hitting an intraday high of $0.0000136 on September 18th. As such, the massive uptrend in SHIB’s futures activities suggests that traders are betting heavily on a continued price rally for SHIB.

    Nonetheless, the surge in SHIB’s futures activity comes as no major surprise, as high price volatilities have often been accompanied by heightened speculative interest among traders, hence triggering the increase in the SHIB open interest volume.

    Meanwhile, there appears to be a brief twist, as the SHIB spot market recording a 60% volume jump amid a massive price pump suggests that the bullish momentum might be supported by both speculative and retail demand.

    While it remains uncertain how long the market rally will last, investors believe that if SHIB maintains its current momentum, the leading meme token could attempt to retest key resistance levels and possibly remove another zero in the short run.

    With SHIB’s open interest crossing a massive 18 trillion in the last 24 hours, data provided by the source show that the majority of these traders are on the Gate exchange, as they account for 49.56% of the total SHIB committed across all exchanges during the day.

    Furthermore, Bitget, OKX, and MEXC also followed the list as the top four exchanges with the most traders that contributed significantly to SHIB's overall open interest. Bitget, OKX, and MEXC recorded 2.58 trillion SHIB, 1.34 trillion SHIB, and 1.34 trillion SHIB, respectively.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Bitget #OKX #MEXC
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 19:51
    Critical Chrome Exploit Could Drain Your Crypto, CTO of French Hardware Wallet Giant Warns
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 18:04
    Bitcoin Has 25% Chance of Hitting $125,000 This September
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Titan Raises $7M Seed from Galaxy Ventures and Launches Publicly on Solana
    Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang to Join Programming Lineup
    Trust Wallet Unveils Bold New Roadmap to Onboard the Next Billion Users, Powered by TWT
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 21:43
    18.07 Trillion Shiba Inu Surge Pushes Price Explosion
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 19:51
    Critical Chrome Exploit Could Drain Your Crypto, CTO of French Hardware Wallet Giant Warns
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 18:04
    Bitcoin Has 25% Chance of Hitting $125,000 This September
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all