    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 11/09/2025 - 8:45
    Bitget Wallet starts the collaboration with DeFi heavyweight Aave to deliver earn product with 10% yield
    Bitget Wallet Teams up With Aave for Joint Stablecoin Program
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Bitget Wallet, a self-custody wallet by leading crypto exchange Bitget, has enhanced its earning module. With upgraded Stablecoin Earn Plus, introduced in partnership with Aave, Bitget Wallet users can get 10% in APY.

    Bitget Wallet, Aave introduce Stablecoin Earn Plus with 10% APY

    According to the official statement by its team, Bitget Wallet now offers its users10% in APY on USDC. This massive opportunity that exceeds the offerings of banks and CEXes becomes possible thanks to the collaboration with Aave, one of the biggest DeFis.

    Technically, the new solution combines Aave's on-chain lending markets with Bitget Wallet's proprietary yield subsidies, enabling users worldwide to earn predictable USD-denominated income with no need to lock the funds.

    The product channels user-supplied USDC into Aave's overcollateralized lending pools on Base, a mainstream EVM L2,  where interest from borrowers is supplemented by Bitget Wallet to offer a return of 10% APY on deposits up to $10,000. 

    The entry threshold for the product is as low as $1, with earnings accruing in real time and withdrawals processed in seconds.

    Stani Kulechov, Founder of Aave Labs, highlights the accessibility of the new service as its main development:

    Bitget Wallet is making Aave’s yields simple to access for more people globally. By connecting easy-to-use wallets with trusted onchain markets, everyday savers can now benefit from open and transparent finance.

    On-chain lending markets like Aave often deliver higher yields than centralized platforms because funds are matched directly to borrower demand without intermediary spreads or custodial overhead. Aave’s stablecoin yields have proven to be the most attractive risk-adjusted returns on the market, surpassing Treasuries over the last 18 months. 

    Bitget Wallet's user protection fund now exceeds $700 million

    Jamie Elkaleh, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitget Wallet, is excited by the opportunities the new collaboration unlocks for his platform's audience across the globe:

    Partnering with Aave allows us to connect institutional-grade yield opportunities with a wider user base. Building Stablecoin Earn Plus powered by Aave allows Bitget Wallet to offer users higher APY with real-time accrual and the flexibility to withdraw anytime — all within the same wallet people already use to trade across chains, make payments, and discover new opportunities. It’s a practical step toward our vision of making crypto simple enough to be part of everyday life, for everyone.

    In terms of economics, the product is built on Aave’s interest-bearing aTokens, which automatically pass underlying yields to users in real time.

    To accomplish a previously unseen level of transparency and security, Bitget Wallet is backing operations with the User Protection Fund. The fund concentrated 6,500 BTC, now valued at over $700 million, reflecting its broader commitment to user security in parallel with the safeguards of decentralized protocols.

