Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $17,930,000,000 in Solana (SOL) Spike Fuels Most Important Breakthrough Since October

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 3/12/2025 - 8:31
    Solana is seeing a substantial spike in activity, which might bring investors back to the market, but there's more.
    Advertisement
    $17,930,000,000 in Solana (SOL) Spike Fuels Most Important Breakthrough Since October
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    In contrast to the majority of relief bounces we have witnessed on the market over the past month, Solana finally made a clean impulsive move with structural support. The combination of a sharp spot bid, a massive shift in futures positioning and an actual break in momentum makes this the strongest setup SOL has printed since early October. 

    Technical breakdown

    The figures are clear: in less than a day the total trading volume on major venues increased by over $17.9 billion, with the largest inflows coming from Binance, Bybit, OKX and MEXC. Solana's long/short ratios finally entered a structurally bullish zone; on several exchanges, spot flows turned sharply positive and futures open interest increased rather than decreased. 

    Article image
    SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

    That is exactly the combination you want to see when the market is trying to reverse a multiweek downtrend. Technically, the chart backs the shift. Following a severe bleed in November that drove SOL well below its 200-day moving average and produced a clear oversold structure on RSI, the asset confidently recovered the $140-$145 range and broke above the short-term trendline.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Launches Holiday Anti-Scam Campaign
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Price Crash Hides Something, Bitcoin Bounce to $90,000 Possible, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Downtrend Ending?
    Brandt: Bitcoin Bear Market to Last for Months
    Peter Brandt Issues $250K Bitcoin Price Prediction, Dogecoin Founder Calls Out Market Manipulation, Ripple Wins Major License Boost – Crypto News Digest

    This was not some low-volume dead-cat bounce; the volume spike is one of the largest since SOL’s October breakout, and it came with proper follow-through. Does this guarantee a sustained recovery? No. SOL will be dragged along with the rest of the market if Bitcoin continues to set the macro tone. 

    Advertisement

    Solana's big potential

    In contrast to BTC or ETH, Solana has already flushed the majority of its leveraged longs in November, and sentiment has reset much deeper. That gives SOL room to move on relatively modest inflows. The next stage is straightforward: SOL must stay above the $138-$142 range and move in the direction of the 50-day EMA. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/02/2025 - 20:26
    Brandt: Bitcoin Bear Market to Last for Months
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    If that breaks, $160-$165 becomes the main goal and the first concrete indication that the correction is waning. If it does not work, the asset will most likely retest the $125-$130 range before making a significant effort to recover. Right now, though, the data points to a genuine shift, the strongest since October, and investors should expect elevated volatility, stronger spot demand and a reasonable probability of continued upside in the near term.

    #Solana #SOL price prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 7:03
    Famed Trader Bollinger Pours Cold Water on Bitcoin's Recovery
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 5:32
    Ripple CEO Launches Holiday Anti-Scam Campaign
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BloFin Donates 1 Million HKD to Support Hong Kong Fire Recovery Efforts
    Nexchain Builds Strong Momentum in Stage 29 as Testnet 2.0 Activity Rises
    Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 Announces Its Biggest Edition Yet!
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 8:31
    $17,930,000,000 in Solana (SOL) Spike Fuels Most Important Breakthrough Since October
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 7:03
    Famed Trader Bollinger Pours Cold Water on Bitcoin's Recovery
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 5:32
    Ripple CEO Launches Holiday Anti-Scam Campaign
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD