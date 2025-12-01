'ZEC Is 20x Lower Than XRP': Solana Builder Breaks Silence After Zcash's 50% Crash

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Zcash's chart delivered one of the toughest resets of the week, with the privacy coin falling from the $600-$700 zone into the mid-$300s. This wiped out around 50% of its recent gains. However, the reaction from developers and traders suggests that the pullback is being viewed as a healthy correction rather than the end of the bull rally.

Advertisement

Mert Mumtaz from Helius, a well-known figure in the Solana ecosystem and one of the most active shillers of ZEC, did not sit out the painful price action, pointing out that a correction after a 1,400% increase is normal, and that ZEC remains one of the strongest performers of the year.

correction after a 700% is normal



still looks great on the year



privacy is not a narrative, private money is the entire purpose of crypto



zec is 20x lower than xrp, we are gonna remedy this pic.twitter.com/t3bHC5wvjT — mert | helius.dev (@0xMert_) December 1, 2025

However, the part of his comment that instantly circulated across trading circles was his comparison to XRP — especially considering how collected the community of the latter is.

Advertisement

Whether ragebaiting or not, Mert noted that ZEC still trades around 20 times lower than XRP, despite both assets having multiyear histories, active user bases and multichain liquidity.

Numbers behind ZEC vs. XRP

The factual spread is indeed large, as XRP has a market capitalization of over $121 billion, while ZEC is around $5.9 billion, with a circulating supply of 16.4 million coins. This disparity fuels speculation that, if privacy continues to gain traction — particularly as institutional desks start to reconsider older assets with clean tokenomics — ZEC could attempt to recover to the $450-$550 range before reaching November's local highs.

For Mert, the market may even eventually close this gap between ZEC and XRP, if demand for private money accelerates during the next phase of the cycle.

Among momentum traders, the short-term prediction is straightforward: if ZEC can defend the $330-$350 range, the next upside run could retest the $600 zone. However, a breakdown under $300 could see it slide into the $240-$260 pocket, which would reset most of the late-year parabola and delay any catch-up in valuation with XRP.