    0G Labs Aristotle Mainnet Kicks off, Token Goes Live

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 22/09/2025 - 14:59
    0G Labs, one of first AI-native blockchains, announces activation of Aristotle mainnet and 0G token launch
    0G Labs Aristotle Mainnet Kicks off, Token Goes Live
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Layer-1 blockchain 0G (Zero Gravity Labs), the first-ever first decentralized AI protocol (AIP), has announced the activation of its mainnet version. Aristotle mainnet is set to pioneer the operations of the protocol, with 0G token at the core.

    0G Labs' Aristotle mainnet and token live

    According to the official statement by its team, decentralized AI protocol 0G Labs has confirmed the mainnet launch of its platform. The new mainnet, dubbed Aristotle, is accompanied by the 0G token generation event.

    The Aristotle mainnet moves 0G into full production following extensive benchmarks on Testnet V3 (Galileo), surpassing throughput and finality targets and proving readiness for AI-native applications on a global scale.

    0G’s launch ecosystem unites more than 100 partners from day one, bringing together global leaders in cloud, custody, wallets, DeFi and infrastructure. The network goes live with support from 0racle, compute and wallet providers that already secure and power the world’s largest blockchains.

    Michael Heinrich, CEO and cofounder of 0G Labs, stresses the importance of the new mainnet and token launch for the development of AI-native apps:

    Our mission at 0G is to make AI a public good, which involves dismantling barriers, whether geopolitical or technological, and this launch marks a milestone in that journey. I could not be more proud of the 100-plus partners who are standing with us from day one. Together, we are building the first AI chain with a complete modular decentralized operating system, ensuring AI is not locked away in Big Tech silos but made available as a resource for everyone.

    The Aristotle mainnet launch is supported by a broad coalition of validators, DeFi protocols and developer platforms. Indexing, SDKs, RPCs and security services are fully operational to support production-grade workloads from day one.

    Building biggest ecosystem at intersection of Web3 and AI

    The protocol has already onboarded over 100 ecosystem partners on day one, like Chainlink, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Coinbase Wallet, Binance Wallet, MetaMase, Ankr, Ledger, Fireblocks and Figment.

    0G Labs has raised $35 million across two equity rounds to support the development of its decentralized AI protocol. Separately, the 0G Foundation secured $30 million earlier this year through AI node and token subscription sales, demonstrating strong global demand for decentralized intelligence infrastructure.

    With the Aristotle mainnet live, 0G unifies decentralized storage, compute and data availability (DA) into a modular layer-1 designed specifically for verifiable AI execution. This architecture enables the creation of a true AI-native economy that is open and accessible to all.

    #AI
