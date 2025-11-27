0% for Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Volatility Hits Nonexistent Levels

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Although most assets are still reacting violently to recent volatility, Shiba Inu’s market behavior over the past 24 hours has been remarkably flat, with price movement essentially registering as zero-change candles, as shown on TradingView. This type of dead-flat trading may initially appear to be a sign of fatigue or disinterest, but in SHIB's case, the chart and volume data indicate something more subtle and possibly significant.

How bad is it?

The volume is still at about 258 billion, which is neither high nor dead, and the price is sitting at $0.00000859, hardly moving intraday. When you combine that with the 30-day average volume of 1.38 trillion, it is evident that the market is pausing rather than SHIB experiencing a liquidity freeze.

This stabilization can indicate one of two things after weeks of nonstop selling and a brief attempt at recovery.

One: The momentum of the bears has run out. The absence of downward continuation is noteworthy. Throughout October and the first part of November, sellers pounded SHIB, but the returns from each wave of sales are now declining. RSI is no longer oversold but is still far from overheated, having risen slightly into the mid-40s. That makes sense when a market is attempting to establish a base.

Two: Instead of committing, bulls are probing. Although there is not any aggressive buying that would result in a V-shaped recovery, there is enough support to stop the decline from getting worse. Because SHIB is still below the 50, 100 and 200 EMA cluster, any upward move will encounter layered resistance around $0.00000990-$0.00001050, indicating that the EMA structure is still bearish. No significant trend reversal is verified until these levels are broken.

Implications behind low volatility