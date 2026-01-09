Less Than One Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burned: This Is Why It's Ridiculous

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A burn of less than one SHIB was just reported by Shiba Inu burn rate tracker. Not one million - less than one full token, in fact. The bar has formally fallen through the floor if this is meant to be bullish.

Drop in the ocean

With more than 82 trillion tokens currently trading on exchanges, SHIB has a circulating supply in the hundreds of trillions. You can learn everything you need to know about market pressure from that exchange reserve number alone.

Price recovery becomes structurally challenging when there is so much readily available supply to be sold. In this situation, burning a small portion of a token has no symbolic meaning. For years, the burn narrative has been misused. It made sense as a psychological lever in the beginning: decrease supply raises scarcity and stimulates demand. However, the math was long since rendered useless.

When daily exchange inflows consistently reach the billions, burning a few thousand or even a few million SHIB has no effect at all. Even though the marketing is foolish, the market itself is not.

This is nothing

The timing adds to the absurdity of this. SHIB is already experiencing technical difficulties. Every bounce seems more like a liquidity grab than the beginning of a true reversal, and the price is still rejected around important moving averages. On-chain data, however, indicates that exchange reserves are increasing rather than decreasing. In other words, holders are positioned to sell rather than buy.

In light of this, celebrating a less than one SHIB burn is denial rather than optimism. In its current state, the burn mechanism is essentially worthless. In comparison to circulating and exchange-held supply, it lacks scale consistency and impact. Burns do not significantly alter the supply-side equation unless they are measured in trillions on a continuous basis.

Smaller things are just noise masquerading as advancement. Investors ought to quit acting as though these tiny burns are significant. They do not solve SHIB's structural issue, too much supply chasing too little organic demand, or counteract whale-controlled supply or exchange pressure. Burns like this are jokes that divert attention from the true problem until that changes.