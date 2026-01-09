Ripple Obtains Major License in UK

Advertisement

Ripple, a major blockchain and payments company, has managed to secure regulatory registration with the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) via its UK-based subsidiary.

The development is quite significant for the company’s global expansion efforts, given that the UK is one of the world’s leading economies.

Much-coveted registration

The recently obtained registration makes it possible for the San Francisco-headquartered company to conduct certain cryptoasset-related activities in the UK with full regulatory compliance.

Nearly 90% of crypto firms fail or withdraw due to strict standards.

Successful registration means the firm is listed on the FCA's Cryptoasset Register, allowing it to operate legally in the UK.

However, this is distinct from full FSMA authorization, which will become mandatory for broader crypto activities like trading or custody starting in September 2026. This new regime will treat stablecoins and other assets under existing financial rules, with phased implementation.

Prioritizing regulatory compliance

Last year, Ripple became one of the first blockchain payments providers licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to operate within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

In December, Ripple’s affiliate Ripple Markets APAC Pte. Ltd. received expanded regulatory approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under a major payment institution regime.

Ripple now holds over 50 money transmitter licenses across multiple U.S. states, including important approvals in Texas and New York.

The company also holds a range of regulatory approvals in other markets, including places like Ireland and the Cayman Islands.