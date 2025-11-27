Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Will This Crypto Winter Be Different? Top Analyst Explains

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 27/11/2025 - 7:19
    The upcoming cryptocurrency winter (if it does happen) could be much more severe .
    Advertisement
    Will This Crypto Winter Be Different? Top Analyst Explains
    Cover image via upload.wikimedia.org
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ken Brown is the finance editor at The Information, recently opined that the current crypto winter could be more severe due to how interconnected crypto is with traditional finance.

    "Crypto is more intertwined with the traditional financial system than ever before," he said during a recent interview. 

    Major weak points 

    Crypto winter is a phrase that people have used "a bunch of times", particularly after the FTX collapse, Brown explains. 

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Giant Upbit Discloses $37 Million Hack on Solana Network
    Ripple Accelerates RLUSD Mints on XRPL
    XRP Price Forms Golden Cross, Shiba Inu Makes 1.36 Trillion SHIB Comeback, Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals ‘Dead Cat’ on Bitcoin (BTC) Chart – Crypto News Digest
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prints Insane 36,380% Liquidation Imbalance

    "Right now, we're in another bad sell-off. Crypto's down a bunch. The most speculative stuff is down a lot…There was a boom and prices went up a lot, and now they're coming off."

    Advertisement

    During the previous bull market, a lot of crypto assets were bought and sold speculatively. Some companies, like Strategy (MicroStrategy), invested heavily in crypto and pushed prices up by buying more as prices rose.

    "By the structure of these things, as they go down, they drive crypto lower."

    Large-scale runs on stablecoins could destabilize the broader market. He notes that stablecoins are increasingly used in countries with unstable currencies, making them systemically significant

    Brown cites Silicon Valley Bank and Circle (issuer of the USDC stablecoin) as examples. Circle had billions of dollars at Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed due to losses on its assets.

    "A new kind of winter" 

    "This is really what I call a new kind of winter because it's so interlinked. There's a ton of crypto on the stock market. There are these stable coins, there are other products, and everyone's issuing these stable coins."

    "What I'm really looking at is how this sell-off, whether that ends now or keeps getting worse, interacts with the global financial system, the traditional financial system."

    "The regulators of this system are very worried about this and are looking really carefully. This is a test. Pay attention. This is going to tell us how crypto and the traditional financial system are going to react this time," he added. 

    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 6:28
    Legendary Commodity Trader Predicts XRP Will Do ‘Quite Well’
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 5:26
    Crypto Giant Upbit Discloses $37 Million Hack on Solana Network
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nexchain’s Stage 30 Presale Advances as 250% Black Friday Bonus Draws Strong Activity
    TrustLinq Launches Swiss-Regulated Crypto-to-Fiat Payment Platform to boost Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 7:19
    Will This Crypto Winter Be Different? Top Analyst Explains
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 6:28
    Legendary Commodity Trader Predicts XRP Will Do ‘Quite Well’
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 5:26
    Crypto Giant Upbit Discloses $37 Million Hack on Solana Network
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD