Dogecoin Futures Go Wild With 4,858% Activity Spike, What's Driving It?

Dogecoin has seen a surge in futures volume on major crypto exchange Bitmex. According to CoinGlass data, Dogecoin saw 4,858% jump in futures volume on Bitmex crypto exchange, reaching $77.61 million.

Dogecoin reversed a strong run in early 2026, falling for three days consecutively from Jan. 6 to 8, and will mark the fourth day of dropping if today ends in losses.

At press time, DOGE was up 0.31% in the last 24 hours to $0.14 and up 8.36% weekly.

Optimism remains on the market as signs of a crypto reset are emerging after December’s sell-off. In a recent tweet, Coinbase Institutional outlines four signs of a crypto reset after December’s sell-off. This includes fresh inflows into spot BTC and ETH ETFs, low leverage, balanced order books and options positioning, hinting that the market might be setting up for a Q1 bounce.

If this is the scenario, Dogecoin might aim for a retest of the $0.156 level ahead of the $0.193 level, which coincides with the daily MA 200. A decisive break above these levels might open the door toward $0.27 and then $0.30. On the other hand, we will wait to see if Dogecoin will convert the daily MA 50 - previously resistance, which capped its price action since early October - into support.

Dogecoin inks partnership for ecosystem expansion

The official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, House of Doge, has announced a strategic partnership framework with abc Co., Ltd., and ReYuu Japan Inc. The partnership is expected to support the expansion of the Dogecoin ecosystem and real-world asset (RWA) initiatives, especially in Japan, and will see the launch of a joint fund and advance Web3 development.

In a year-end note, House of Doge teased major developments for Dogecoin in 2026. These include plans for B2B and B2C payment solutions, with announcements and initial rollouts expected to begin in Q1, 2026.

This plan will encompass a rewards debit card, which will allow Dogecoin to be spent at over 150 million merchants worldwide, an embeddable Dogecoin wallet for marketplace apps, Dogecoin acceptance tools for enterprise merchants and a Doge-focused financial app.

Dogecoin will also welcome partnerships with some of the industry’s leading organizations, which are expected to be announced in the year 2026.