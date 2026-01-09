Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Futures Go Wild With 4,858% Activity Spike, What's Driving It?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 9/01/2026 - 13:40
    Dogecoin reversed a strong run in early 2026, with eyes on where it trends next, with a massive surge in activity happening.
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Futures Go Wild With 4,858% Activity Spike, What's Driving It?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin has seen a surge in futures volume on major crypto exchange Bitmex. According to CoinGlass data, Dogecoin saw 4,858% jump in futures volume on Bitmex crypto exchange, reaching $77.61 million.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin reversed a strong run in early 2026, falling for three days consecutively from Jan. 6 to 8, and will mark the fourth day of dropping if today ends in losses.

    At press time, DOGE was up 0.31% in the last 24 hours to $0.14 and up 8.36% weekly.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Risks Becoming $2 Stablecoin, Coinbase Reveals 4 Proofs of Crypto Reset, '$10,000 Zcash' Advocate Ends Speculation on ZEC Developers' Scandal
    Ripple-Backed Evernorth to Expand XRPL Adoption
    Crypto Market Review: Worst Shiba Inu (SHIB) Denial Since September 2025, This Can Save Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Price in Good Spot Now
    Too Quiet? Bitcoin Volatility Hits Record Low

    Optimism remains on the market as signs of a crypto reset are emerging after December’s sell-off. In a recent tweet, Coinbase Institutional outlines four signs of a crypto reset after December’s sell-off. This includes fresh inflows into spot BTC and ETH ETFs, low leverage, balanced order books and options positioning, hinting that the market might be setting up for a Q1 bounce.

    Advertisement

    If this is the scenario, Dogecoin might aim for a retest of the $0.156 level ahead of the $0.193 level, which coincides with the daily MA 200.  A decisive break above these levels might open the door toward $0.27 and then $0.30. On the other hand, we will wait to see if Dogecoin will convert the daily MA 50 - previously resistance, which capped its price action since early October - into support.

    Dogecoin inks partnership for ecosystem expansion

    The official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, House of Doge, has announced a strategic partnership framework with abc Co., Ltd., and ReYuu Japan Inc. The partnership is expected to support the expansion of the Dogecoin ecosystem and real-world asset (RWA) initiatives, especially in Japan, and will see the launch of a joint fund and advance Web3 development.

    In a year-end note, House of Doge teased major developments for Dogecoin in 2026. These include plans for B2B and B2C payment solutions, with announcements and initial rollouts expected to begin in Q1, 2026.

    Advertisement

    This plan will encompass a rewards debit card, which will allow Dogecoin to be spent at over 150 million merchants worldwide, an embeddable Dogecoin wallet for marketplace apps, Dogecoin acceptance tools for enterprise merchants and a Doge-focused financial app.

    Dogecoin will also welcome partnerships with some of the industry’s leading organizations, which are expected to be announced in the year 2026.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 13:07
    'New Cardano' Decouples From Privacy Coin Rally, Price Falls 7%
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 12:42
    Metaplanet's Director Shares Four Key Events That May Impact BTC Price in 2026
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX introduces BingX TradFi, expanding access to global financial markets
    CoinUp Announces Release Of Its 2025 Report Card：From Growth to Compliance, the Rise of Second-Tier Exchanges
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 13:40
    Dogecoin Futures Go Wild With 4,858% Activity Spike, What's Driving It?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 13:07
    'New Cardano' Decouples From Privacy Coin Rally, Price Falls 7%
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 12:42
    Metaplanet's Director Shares Four Key Events That May Impact BTC Price in 2026
    article image Yuri Molchan
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 9, 2026 - 12:26
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Risks Becoming $2 Stablecoin, Coinbase Reveals 4 Proofs of Crypto Reset, '$10,000 Zcash' Advocate Ends Speculation on ZEC Developers' Scandal
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 11:37
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Named as Headline Speaker at Key XRP Event: Details
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 13:40
    Dogecoin Futures Go Wild With 4,858% Activity Spike, What's Driving It?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 13:07
    'New Cardano' Decouples From Privacy Coin Rally, Price Falls 7%
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 12:42
    Metaplanet's Director Shares Four Key Events That May Impact BTC Price in 2026
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD