Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Remove Zero? Bullish Trend Implosion

Although it is too soon to declare a complete reversal has occurred, Shiba Inu just made one of its strongest post-crash recovery attempts, and the current price behavior is unquestionably bullish in contrast to the severe downtrend that dominated the majority of November, as we can see on TradingView's charts.

Buyers still there

The bounce off the $0.0000075-$0.0000080 zone was more than just a feeble relief rally; it was accompanied by increasing momentum, an improvement in RSI and unmistakable proof that buyers were at last intervening with conviction.

This shift in trend is the most significant signal. The vertical decline of SHIB has stopped. Rather, we have not seen a rounded bottom on the chart since the early summer recovery.

One of the first and most accurate indications that sellers are losing control is rounding. It demonstrates that stronger absorption is occurring with each push lower, transforming flat candles into higher lows — exactly what you want to see prior to a trend reversal.

The move is also being supported by volume. SHIB experienced significant inflows during the rebound following weeks of decreasing participation, suggesting that larger players are either accumulating or closing short positions. Both situations increase the potential for upside.

Now that the RSI has moved out of oversold territory and is getting close to neutral, SHIB has more room to push without running out of steam right away.

Therefore, if this trend continues, could SHIB actually remove a zero? Not right away, but the path becomes feasible only when the market shifts from panic to accumulation, which is what the current structure suggests.

What to expect?

A 20-day EMA test. The first real trend shift is indicated by breaking above this moving average. At the moment, it is located close to $0.0000091-$0.0000093.

We are moving closer to the 50-day EMA. Momentum quickens if SHIB clears the short-term EMA cluster. The token will target the $0.0000105-$0.0000110 zone, making the “remove a zero” narrative plausible.

Increased fluctuations are afoot. Violent swings are frequently brought on by early reversals. Unless SHIB loses $0.0000075, pullbacks should not be mistaken for a failed recovery.