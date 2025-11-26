Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Remove Zero? Bullish Trend Implosion

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 26/11/2025 - 11:12
    Shiba Inu might see a zero removed much sooner than it would have seemed. But it is too early to become euphoric.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Remove Zero? Bullish Trend Implosion
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Although it is too soon to declare a complete reversal has occurred, Shiba Inu just made one of its strongest post-crash recovery attempts, and the current price behavior is unquestionably bullish in contrast to the severe downtrend that dominated the majority of November, as we can see on TradingView's charts.

    Buyers still there

    The bounce off the $0.0000075-$0.0000080 zone was more than just a feeble relief rally; it was accompanied by increasing momentum, an improvement in RSI and unmistakable proof that buyers were at last intervening with conviction.

    This shift in trend is the most significant signal. The vertical decline of SHIB has stopped. Rather, we have not seen a rounded bottom on the chart since the early summer recovery.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP May Gain $30 Billion in Next 30 Days: Bollinger Bands, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovers as $5 Billion Meme Coin, $100,000 BTC Back on Radar
    Fidelity: Bitcoin Collapsing Is Probably 'Good Thing'
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Rockets 13% on Heavy Multimillion Flow, Ethereum (ETH) Hit With Mini-Death Cross, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Adds Trillion, What Does It All Mean?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees New Hope, XRP Price Has 6 Days to Rebound, BlackRock Dumps $314 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum – Crypto News Digest
    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    One of the first and most accurate indications that sellers are losing control is rounding. It demonstrates that stronger absorption is occurring with each push lower, transforming flat candles into higher lows — exactly what you want to see prior to a trend reversal.

    Advertisement

    The move is also being supported by volume. SHIB experienced significant inflows during the rebound following weeks of decreasing participation, suggesting that larger players are either accumulating or closing short positions. Both situations increase the potential for upside.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 11/26/2025 - 06:22
    Strategy's Unprompted $25,000 BTC Price Scenario Raises Eyebrows
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Now that the RSI has moved out of oversold territory and is getting close to neutral, SHIB has more room to push without running out of steam right away.

    Therefore, if this trend continues, could SHIB actually remove a zero? Not right away, but the path becomes feasible only when the market shifts from panic to accumulation, which is what the current structure suggests.

    What to expect?

    A 20-day EMA test. The first real trend shift is indicated by breaking above this moving average. At the moment, it is located close to $0.0000091-$0.0000093.

    We are moving closer to the 50-day EMA. Momentum quickens if SHIB clears the short-term EMA cluster. The token will target the $0.0000105-$0.0000110 zone, making the “remove a zero” narrative plausible.

    Increased fluctuations are afoot. Violent swings are frequently brought on by early reversals. Unless SHIB loses $0.0000075, pullbacks should not be mistaken for a failed recovery.

    #Shiba Inu #SHIB
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Nov 26, 2025 - 11:07
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP May Gain $30 Billion in Next 30 Days: Bollinger Bands, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovers as $5 Billion Meme Coin, $100,000 BTC Back on Radar
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 10:01
    Bitcoin Extremely Undervalued, Here's Proof
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TrustLinq Launches Swiss-Regulated Crypto-to-Fiat Payment Platform to boost Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 11:12
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Remove Zero? Bullish Trend Implosion
    Arman Shirinyan
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Nov 26, 2025 - 11:07
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP May Gain $30 Billion in Next 30 Days: Bollinger Bands, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovers as $5 Billion Meme Coin, $100,000 BTC Back on Radar
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 10:01
    Bitcoin Extremely Undervalued, Here's Proof
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD