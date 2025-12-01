Advertisement
    XRP ETF Stuns Issuers With Demand Surge as XRPC Overtakes Entire Market

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 1/12/2025 - 13:19
    XRPC just overtook every rival XRP ETF at once, forcing issuers to admit the market moved faster than their models and raising the question of how long this imbalance can hold.
    Cover image via U.Today

    As highlighted by Nate GeraciXRP posted the kind of numbers that leave no room for interpretation, prompting Canary Capital to release an update that usually remains private: XRPC has overtaken the combined size of every other U.S. spot XRP ETF. 

    The figure is straightforward: XRPC crossed $336 million in assets. The rest of the field, even when added together, does not reach that line. For a product that launched into a crowded lane, the scale of that separation is what matters.

    McClurg, the CEO and founder of Canary Capital, said that the statement about "validation of where investor demand is heading" shows where there is a gap. Investors did not spread capital across the lineup. They concentrated on it. 

    Article image
    Source: SoSoValue

    The latest flow sheet shows the same pattern. XRPC added $9.07 million in a single day. Franklin Templeton's XRPZ printed another $10.68 million. Bitwise's XRP logged $2.93 million inflows. But the hierarchy did not budge. XRPC is still the only product with a consistent lead, and the current numbers do not show any signs of that changing any time soon.

    Expect the unexpected

    What's interesting is that this is happening while the rest of the market is busy with Bitcoin and Ethereum. Usually, secondary ETFs slow down when attention shifts. XRP didn't. Allocations kept coming in at a pace that forces competitors to react instead of setting their own rhythm.

    The market is not seeing this as a launch-week anomaly but as a trend that has already lasted long enough to define the segment. XRPC is at the top of the pile, the spread is clear and the other issuers now have to respond to a pattern they did not forecast.

