Zcash (ZEC) Puts Cardano's Top 10 Spot at Risk After 1,000% Rally

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

One of the most surprising stories of this cycle on the cryptocurrency market, Zcash (ZEC) now sits just $6.6 billion in market cap below the Cardano (ADA) token, which currently occupies the coveted top 10 spot.

Advertisement

In its tremendous march toward the crypto market elite, ZEC — once written off as a "dino coin" — has already surpassed the likes of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Arbitrum (ARB), Stellar (XLM) and many other prominent digital assets, doing it under a revived privacy narrative.

No matter what drives the Zcash price, the effect is evident on the leaderboard. Since the narrative started forming in October, thanks partly to Naval Ravikant’s endorsement, the price of ZEC has soared by roughly 1,000% — from as low as $70 to above $700 per coin.

Now the next targets for "enhanced Bitcoin," as many call Zcash, are Hyperliquid’s native coin HYPE and ADA, which fuels the Cardano blockchain.

Advertisement

Zcash (ZEC) vs. Cardano (ADA): $6 billion at stake

With a market cap of $10.1 billion, ZEC needs just a 65% price increase to hit the “sweet” top 10. For an asset that has already delivered a tenfold price increase in a couple of months, this does not seem unbelievable, but the crypto market is definitely not a place where anything can be projected with certainty.

Interestingly, in terms of daily volume, ZEC — with $1.71 billion — is already in 11th place, right above ADA but still below Dogecoin (DOGE).

More optimistic projections point to Zcash eventually overtaking XRP, but for that to happen, ZEC would need to multiply its price by another thousand percent. For now, the focus is on the Cardano-Zcash market-cap battle.