    Bitcoin Price at $10 Million? Samson Mow Predicts Next Target After $1 Million BTC

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 21/10/2025 - 12:14
    In his new X post, Samson Mow, a "$1,000,000 Bitcoin" advocate, predicted the next target for the leading cryptocurrency would be 1,000% higher, a scenario that would turn Bitcoin into a $197 trillion asset.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Samson Mow has never been the type to drop careful forecasts wrapped in disclaimers, and his latest prediction once again shows why he has become one of the loudest voices in Bitcoin (BTC) circles. 

    In a post that already pulled in tens of thousands of views, he said that once BTC crosses $1 million per coin, he will immediately put out his next call for $10 million, and he made it sound less like a long-term dream and more like a checkpoint that will come faster than most expect.

    The math behind this new prediction by Mow is jaw-dropping as, at $10 million, with today’s circulating supply of around 19.7 million coins, Bitcoin’s market capitalization would be about $197 trillion. 

    To try to figure out this number, here are some of the benchmarks: all gold in the world is currently worth about $30 trillion, the entire global stock market is near $110 trillion and all residential and commercial real estate is estimated at $300 trillion.

    Is it real for the Bitcoin price?

    Some may argue the math is absurd, and that is understandable. But Mow has always dismissed any skepticism toward the leading cryptocurrency. 

    For him and many other Bitcoin supporters, the cryptocurrency is not just a speculative asset or a digital analogue of gold — it has the potential to replace not only the dollar but also the euro, the peso, the Swiss franc and any other fiat currency. In this sense, Bitcoin is not just a cryptocurrency but money in its most relevant form.

    Whether the price of Bitcoin will eventually reach $10 million remains to be seen, but with BTC already worth over $0.1 million, such a prediction definitely cannot be dismissed.

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Samson Mow
