    Yucky Ducks Introduce NFTs With Social Value: What to Know

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 16/10/2025 - 10:54
    Yucky Ducks, novel NFT collection, showcases opportunity for crypto to fund social goods
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Yucky Ducks introduces an NFT project that blends collectible art, playful community energy and real-world impact. Built to keep the excitement of NFTs alive beyond the initial hype, Yucky Ducks turns digital ownership into lasting value through perpetual giveaways, creative collaborations and charitable giving.

    Yucky Ducks, new NFT collection, introduces crypto to charity and social good programs

    According to the official introduction statement from the team, Yucky Ducks is set to launch its first collection of playful, charity-driven digital collectibles in Q4 2025. Each NFT will feature a built-in community and give utilities designed to connect art with real-world impact.

    Article image
    Image by Yucky Ducks

    Yucky Ducks is on a mission to spread good times, kindness and giving across the Web3 ecosystem, uniting the joy of collecting with opportunities to win, share and support others.

    Each “Yucky Duck” collectible connects to the project’s signature community pool, the Yuckpot, a recurring giveaway that rewards participants with ETH, NFTs from other artists’ collections and donations to charities chosen by winners.

    Supported charities currently include Habitat for Humanity, World Wildlife Fund and Trees for the Future, ensuring that each win gives back to meaningful causes while uplifting other artists across the NFT landscape.

    Kinny Peterkin, founder of Yucky Ducks, shares the details of the product's mission and vision for coming releases:

    We’re not here just to mint art—we’re here to build a culture of playful messiness and

    generosity. When you waddle with us, you’re part of something bigger—a community that collects, collaborates, and gives back.

    Yucky Ducks, despite being in the first phases of development, has already garnered the attention of NFT enthusiasts on X (Twitter) and Discord. 

    More community initiative for loyal holders

    In addition to charitable contributions, holders of Yucky Ducks NFTs gain access to The Marsh, the community’s hub on Discord, where giveaways, artist collaborations and events keep members engaged. 

    Holders, known as Waddlers, enjoy flagship giveaways, exclusive NFT airdrops and ongoing benefits tied to the project’s Perpetual Yuckpot.

    Looking ahead, Yucky Ducks is rolling out premint activations aimed at expanding its community and sharing its playful, community-driven energy with the Web3 world. These include online events, creative collaborations and themed giveaways leading up to the official mint.

    The project’s long-term roadmap reinforces its mission to make NFTs fun, generous and community-first.

