XRP's Enormous 1.48 Billion Spike Triggers $8 Million Market Gain

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Driven by a 1.48 billion increase in payment volume, XRP just experienced its strongest on-chain activity in weeks. This move nearly perfectly matched an $8 million increase in market value. Random volatility is not what this is. At the precise moment when XRP’s price structure begins to show early indications of a recovery, there is a fundamental shock in network usage.

XRP's steady decline

Since the beginning of October, XRP has been steadily declining on the chart. With sellers firmly in control, every attempt at a rally failed due to falling moving averages. However, the most recent candle deviates from this pattern, printing one of the strongest green candles since the correction started, as the price sharply rebounded off the lower channel boundary.

The move was accompanied by a significant increase in transaction volume throughout the XRP Ledger, so it was not solely motivated by conjecture. The most notable metric is the 1.48 billion payment volume spike. In the last three months, it represents one of the biggest transactional spikes. Such high-value payment surges typically indicate larger utility-driven transfers, institutional movement or an abrupt increase in network demand.

Advertisement

Volume of this size typically precedes price reactions regardless of the source, and this time is no different. Additionally, the number of payments is still high, hovering around 700K to 1 million per day. This demonstrates that network activity is widespread and liquid, rather than merely spiking in large transactions.

It is getting better

Together, these metrics point to a structurally significant finding: despite price weakness, the network is not deteriorating. In fact, the temperature is rising.

What does this signify for the market for XRP? The short-term picture is better. The RSI moving toward neutral, and the price returning to the mid-channel area, indicate that the immediate sell pressure has finally subsided. Follow-through is necessary for bullish continuation. The next battle will take place at the upper channel line and the 20-day EMA. This rebound is only a countertrend rally if these are not broken.

A fading rally occurs when volume is not maintained. The price bounce will probably halt and retest the $2.00-$2.05 range if payments volume falls back to baseline levels.