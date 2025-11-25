Morning Crypto Report: XRP Bags $164 Million for ETF, Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Lose Zero, Insane $1.75 Billion Option Bet on Bitcoin Price to Rise

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market steps into Tuesday with a more spicy setup than yesterday as the entire board waits for the next PPI and CPI prints to land. Almost every crypto asset trades inside a narrow range, where one stronger intraday move can flip sentiment for the whole session.

XRP takes the lead again thanks to the strongest ETF inflow of the month, SHIB forms the same price base it created before its last two major rebounds and Bitcoin’s options market delivers one of the loudest trades of the year with a $1.75 billion upside structure aimed at December 2025.

XRP books a $164 million ETF inflow, pushing cumulative flows to $586.7 million.

SHIB forms its usual zero-drop bottom that often leads to fast moves.

Deribit whale drops 20,000 BTC worth $1.75 billion into a long-range call-condor.

XRP finds $164 million ETF support

XRP delivers one of its strongest ETF sessions this month, pulling in $164.04 million in daily inflows on Nov. 24, which sends cumulative inflows to $586.7 million and boosts total net assets to $628.62 million. It is the type of fuel that immediately pushes XRP back into the front seat of market attention, especially while most large caps sit in slow motion.

Recent inflow history shows how active the ETF lane remains.

Volume follows the inflow spike as $87.84 million trades through the products — the strongest number in over a week.

On the spot chart, XRP trades around $2.19-$2.23, still under the early-November $2.38-$2.52 zone, but ETF activity remains the one pillar of demand in this market, and right now there is nothing else with this level of consistency.

The takeaway is simple: if inflows stay like this, XRP keeps its advantage regardless of the general market chop.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) zero drop back in play

Shiba Inu (SHIB) slips into its classic zero-drop pattern: sudden green candles, big potential upside and a bottom that does not break but also does not bounce. This is the exact formation SHIB printed before every major push over the last two years, and the chart again looks almost identical to those earlier setups.

The Shiba Inu coin spent most of November bleeding from the $0.0000098-$0.00001 area, but the drop finally stalled and the price is now drifting sideways without new lows.

SHIB/USD by TradingView

This is the moment SHIB usually builds pressure — dead volume, small candles and a base forming right before external news or derivatives flows pick it up.

With the two major December dates on Coinbase’s futures calendar approaching, SHIB once again sits in a spot where even a moderate catalyst can trigger a fast break from the floor.

Trader loads $1.75 billion on Bitcoin upside

Bitcoin’s biggest move today does not show up on the chart — it shows up on Deribit. A single trader opened a 20,000 BTC call-condor for December 2025, a position worth around $1.75 billion, making it one of the largest long-dated bullish structures printed this year.

It is a straightforward bet — BTC climbs into the $100,000-$118,000 zone by late 2025 and stays inside it. The payoff peaks when Bitcoin finishes right in the middle, and once the price pushes past $118,000, the profit flattens out.

The idea is not explosive upside — it is controlled upside within a defined band.

The trade went through Paradigm in several large blocks, making the intention crystal clear: the trader wants long-term upside but not a runaway breakout. They are pricing in a cycle-top style move where BTC climbs, slows down and holds a range rather than moving straight into extremes.

Meanwhile, spot BTC trades around $87,000-$87,500, still stuck under the broad $92,500 resistance area. But the options market is sending a different message — big money is preparing to go higher next year.

Crypto market outlook

Tuesday’s picture is clear: XRP leads thanks to ETF demand, SHIB repeats its playbook and Bitcoin’s options market shows someone out there is preparing early for the next major leg.

Bitcoin (BTC): Around $87,000-$87,500, resistance at $90,000-$92,500, support at $85,000, then $82,000.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Near $0.00000818, pressure at $0.0000089-$0.000009, support at $0.00000812, then $0.0000078.

XRP: Around $2.19-$2.23, ceiling at $2.35-$2.38, support at $2.12, then $2.00.