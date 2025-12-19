Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Users Get Crucial Warning on Exchanges Amid Coinbase System Update

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 19/12/2025 - 12:19
    XRP Ledger validator shares recent happenings on the XRPL that impact crypto exchange users.
    Advertisement
    XRP Users Get Crucial Warning on Exchanges Amid Coinbase System Update
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XRP users on exchanges have been issued a crucial alert as the XRP Ledger 2.6.2 update gets many nodes amendment-blocked.

    In a tweet, XRPL dunl validator Vet pointed out to users that in case they experience service issues on crypto exchanges when using XRP, it is most likely because the exchange hasnl not updated its XRP Ledger Nodes to 2.6.2 or higher.

    As reported, the deadline for XRP Ledger validators to upgrade to rippled version 2.6.2 was on Dec. 18, when "fix Directory Limit" amendment was activated.

    Advertisement

    As of early yesterday, Vet notified the XRP community that 45% of XRP nodes might get amendment-blocked because they run an old version of the XRP Ledger.

    Amendment-blocking represents a security feature to protect the accuracy of XRP Ledger data. When an amendment is enabled, servers running earlier versions of rippled without the amendment's source code no longer understand the rules of the network.

    Rather than guess and misinterpret ledger data, these servers become amendment-blocked and cannot determine the validity of a ledger; submit or process transactions; participate in the consensus process; or vote on future amendments.

    Advertisement

    What happened? 

    In a separate tweet, Vet indicated that major crypto exchange Coinbase earlier reported degraded performance processing deposits and withdrawals with the XRP Ledger network.

    Vet noted that the time of Coinbase's update coincided with the same time when the new fix amendment went live and blocked lower version nodes.

    In this light, Vet urges XRPL users to keep their servers up to date on the software as they cannot use the network with nodes effectively if they do not update after an amendment gets passed because they will not be able to understand the new information available.

    In a remarkable milestone, the first formal specification of the XRPL Payment Engine has now been published.

    Coinbase system update

    Coinbase crypto exchange revealed its systems update on Dec. 17. Coinbase's system has been updated with stocks, prediction markets and millions of DEX assets from the Solana ecosystem, which are already live in the Coinbase app.

    Coinbase has also introduced Coinbase Tokenize, an end-to-end platform for institutions to bring assets on-chain. Next year, the crypto exchange said it would be launching equity perpetuals by early next year for non-U.S. traders, making equities available 24/7 around the world.

    #XRP News #Coinbase #XRPL
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Dec 19, 2025 - 12:12
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CEO Forces XRP Reality Check for Coinbase, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 5%: Fakeout Next? $444 Million in Bitcoin Land on Binance
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 19, 2025 - 11:19
    844,000,000 Million XRP in 24 Hours: Enormous Surge Brings Hope
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    $U Stablecoin Launches on BNB Сhain and Ethereum by United Stables
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 19, 2025 - 12:19
    XRP Users Get Crucial Warning on Exchanges Amid Coinbase System Update
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Dec 19, 2025 - 12:12
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CEO Forces XRP Reality Check for Coinbase, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 5%: Fakeout Next? $444 Million in Bitcoin Land on Binance
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 19, 2025 - 11:19
    844,000,000 Million XRP in 24 Hours: Enormous Surge Brings Hope
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD