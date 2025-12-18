Key XRP Ledger Amendment Gets Activated

Advertisement

The XRP Ledger has finally implemented the fixDirectoryLimit amendment, removing an outdated "hard cap" on how many items can be stored in a specific list on the ledger.

Before today, if a single list got too long, the network would block new items from being added. This would happen if the user had enough XRP to pay for them.

Now, that arbitrary limit is gone, and the network relies on Reserves (the XRP you lock up to create an object) to prevent spam instead.

Why this matters

Think of a directory as a specific folder in a filing cabinet. The XRPL uses directories to group similar things together. The most common example is the order book.

If 500 people all want to buy XRP at exactly $2.50, the ledger groups all those 500 offers into a single "directory" for that price point.

Previously, the code had a hard limit on how many "pages" this folder could have.

If a specific price point ($2.50) became incredibly popular and thousands of offers flooded in, the directory could essentially "fill up."

Users would get an error code like tecDIR_FULL.This meant valid transactions failed simply because that specific "folder" was technically full.

The amendment deletes this limit. The network doesn't need a hard code limit to stop spam because it already has "Owner Reserves." You have to lock up XRP to create an offer or an object. That economic cost is enough to stop people from spamming infinite objects.

The validators no longer have to waste resources checking if a directory page is "full."

Meanwhile, traders and apps won't run into unexpected tecDIR_FULL errors during high-traffic moments.

A busy year

This has been a busy year for the XRPL. This was the first major amendment of the year. It added a "clawback" feature specifically for Automated Market Maker (AMM) pools. The network introduced DynamicNFT capabilities, allowing non-fungible tokens to update their metadata over time without needing to be destroyed and re-minted.