SHIB Price Analysis for December 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The end of the week has turned out to be bullish for most of the cryptocurrencies, according to CoinStats.

The price of SHIB has gone up by 2.27% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is on the way to the local resistance of $0.00000741. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the breakout may lead to a further upward move to the $0.00000750 area.

On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB is far from the main levels. In this case, traders should focus on yesterday's candle high.

If closure happens above $0.00000740 and with a high wick, the growth may lead to a test of the $0.00000770 zone over the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of the meme coin has made a false breakout of the formed support at $0.000007. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, traders may see a bounce back to the $0.000008 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000736 at press time.