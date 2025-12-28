Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for December 28

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 28/12/2025 - 17:06
    Can the upward move of SHIB lead to a test of the $0.000008 zone?
    Advertisement
    SHIB Price Analysis for December 28
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The end of the week has turned out to be bullish for most of the cryptocurrencies, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has gone up by 2.27% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is on the way to the local resistance of $0.00000741. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the breakout may lead to a further upward move to the $0.00000750 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB is far from the main levels. In this case, traders should focus on yesterday's candle high.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 12/27/2025 - 18:15
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 27
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If closure happens above $0.00000740 and with a high wick, the growth may lead to a test of the $0.00000770 zone over the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of the meme coin has made a false breakout of the formed support at $0.000007. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, traders may see a bounce back to the $0.000008 range.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00000736 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 28, 2025 - 16:51
    Another 'XRP Killer' Suddenly Takes Over Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Major Crypto Top
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 28, 2025 - 16:08
    XRP to Beat Gold and Silver? New Epic 2026 Prediction Just Dropped
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Dec 28, 2025 - 17:06
    SHIB Price Analysis for December 28
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 28, 2025 - 16:51
    Another 'XRP Killer' Suddenly Takes Over Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Major Crypto Top
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 28, 2025 - 16:08
    XRP to Beat Gold and Silver? New Epic 2026 Prediction Just Dropped
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD