    XRP to $5? Popular Trader Predicts 64% Rally From Current Levels

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 3/10/2025 - 14:33
    New XRP price prediction from top trader reveals 64% surge scenario to $5 per token
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cold Blooded Shiller, a trader followed by 344,000 people on X, believes XRP is about to make a decisive move. At the heart of his prediction is a three-day candle close as the key signal, and a potential break of the descending line on the chart. This is the setup that could send XRP "straight to $5," argues the chart analyst.

    For now, the XRP price sits at $3.04, with the resistance zone between $3.20 and $3.30 — levels that bulls have failed to clear since August. 

    Shiller’s chart shows a clear downtrend line compressing price action. Should that ceiling give way, the next target is $4.20, with $5 as the extension. 

    Article image
    Source: Cold Blooded Shiller

    That would be a 64% rally from the current price.

    Such an optimistic call is not without precedent. Last November, XRP jumped from $0.56 to $1.34 in just three weeks after a similar pattern resolved higher. Earlier this year, it surged from $1.50 to $3.80 in under two months. The newest price prediction is pointing to this same explosive behavior as the reason a quick move to $5 is on the table right now.

    Behind XRP price chart

    The market backdrop adds fuel to the prediction. Open interest in XRP futures is back above $8.64 billion, the highest since July, and funding rates are tilting positive, signaling that traders are already positioning for upside. 

    If the breakout sticks, XRP’s market value could expand by more than $100 billion, taking it to the $270 billion range and forcing comparisons with Ethereum’s standing.

    #XRP Price Prediction #XRP News #XRP #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News
