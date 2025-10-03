AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Price Prediction for October 3

    XRP Price Prediction for October 3

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 3/10/2025 - 12:06
    Can price XRP remain above $3 until end of week?
    XRP Price Prediction for October 3
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls keep controlling the situation on the last working day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has gone up by 2% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has set a local resistance of $3.0582. However, if the daily bar closes far from that level, sellers may seize the initiative, which may lead to a correction to the $3-$3.02 area.

    On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP is more bullish than bearish as it is close to the resistance level. If bulls' pressure continues, one can expect a breakout, followed by a test of the $3.30 range.

    From the midterm point of view, the price of XRP is in the middle of the channel, which means neither bulls nor bears have enough strength for a sharp move. 

    Thus, the volume is low, confirming the absence of buyers and sellers' energy. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $2.95-$3.15 is the most likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $3.0463 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
