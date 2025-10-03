AdvertisementAdvert.
    Ripple Director Unveils 2026 Privacy Roadmap for XRP Ledger: What's Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 3/10/2025 - 11:58
    XRP Ledger building roadmap of privacy tools
    In a recent Insights post, Senior Director of Engineering at Ripple Ayo Akinyele reveals his vision for privacy on XRP Ledger.

    According to Akinyele, institutional DeFi is still in its early innings, with many trillions of dollars in assets set to move on-chain over the coming decade. In this light, he believes that zero-knowledge proofs will play a central role, enabling private, compliant transactions while improving scalability.

    The Ripple director of engineering corrects the misconception that privacy and regulation conflict, stating that these complement each other. Confidentiality tools like ZKPs will allow institutions to hide sensitive information from competitors or the general public, while still achieving compliance with regulators through cryptographic evidence.

    Akinyele went on to highlight his vision for the coming year. In 2026, he says that confidential MPTs will bring privacy-preserving tokenized collateral to market, which is an essential step for institutional adoption of tokenized RWAs and DeFi.

    Privacy with accountability next frontier for zero-knowledge proofs

    The XRP Ledger community is currently prototyping zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) integrations with research and development (R&D) and compliance teams. This is being done in collaboration with partners such as Hidden Road.

    The first application is currently in development: confidential Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs), scheduled for launch in Q1, 2026. These tokens will support privacy-preserving collateral management, an important requirement for institutional adoption of tokenized finance.

    XRP Ledger is developing a roadmap of privacy tools that will unlock broader institutional adoption in tokenization and credit, with confidential MPTs as the first milestone.

    The Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) standard went live on the XRP Ledger mainnet on Oct. 1, as reported.

