    XRP to $3.60: Triangle Pattern Breakout Is Key

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 3/10/2025 - 10:26
    New $3.60 XRP price prediction reveals key pattern in play right now
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The XRP price is reaching a key technical point, and the charts are showing that a breakout from the triangle pattern could push the price up to $3.60. Analyst Ali Martinez highlighted the setup, noting that the descending resistance line compressing XRP since August is now within reach.

    The token is trading at $2.98, up from September's $2.71 low. For the past two months, the price has been following two clear boundaries: a descending upper trendline and horizontal support in the $2.70-$2.80 range. That has led to the classic conditions for a triangle breakout.

    If XRP can get past the resistance, it looks like it could reach about $3.60. This level also lines up with the 0.236 Fibonacci extension zone, which makes it the next major test. If it goes above $3.60, the chart opens up toward $3.85–$4.00 per XRP, which is the consolidation zone from early summer.

    Worst case scenario

    Failure to clear resistance could lead to a rejection and a return to the lower boundary at $2.70. Losing that support would invalidate the bullish structure and expose downside targets at $2.50 and $2.30.

    Things are looking up for XRP in October, which is usually a strong month for the altcoin. Volatility is compressing, so the breakout direction will likely dictate short-term sentiment. If it moves through the $3.10-$3.20 resistance, that will be the first sign that the $3.60 goal is in play.

    The next leg of the price action will depend on the bullish projection that XRP either confirms or stalls.

