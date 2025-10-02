1.3 Billion XRP in 8 Hours: Whales Go Crazy, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price in Breakout Mode, 99% Crash in Shibarium Transactions Puts Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

XRP whale moves signal Uptober coming

Uptober is stronger than anticipated.

Whale transactions. Over 1.3B XRP moved within 8 hours.

Following a wave of whale transactions totaling more than 1.3 billion tokens in just eight hours, the XRP market is heating up, indicating an abrupt spike in institutional-scale activity. Whale Alert data reveals significant movements, including 700 million in XRP transfers between unidentified wallets being locked in escrow and two distinct 500 million XRP movements.

Since liquidity infusions and whale rebalancing typically occur prior to price swings, such actions are frequently preludes to significant volatility on the cryptocurrency market.

Price action. XRP broke above 50 EMA, 100 EMA, 200 EMA on the 4H chart.

After recently breaking several moving averages on the four-hour time frame, XRP is currently trading at about $2.98 on the charts. The short-term technical sentiment turned bullish as the token surged through the 50 EMA, 100 EMA and 200 EMA.

The descending trendline that has served as a ceiling for weeks, located between $3.00 and $3.05, is the next significant resistance. If whales keep rotating or accumulating, a breakout above $3 might signal the start of a longer recovery period

Shibarium daily transactions collapse below 10,000

SHIB insider makes case for comeback.

User activity drop. Shibarium daily transactions have plunged to 7,500, down from a 1.2M–1.4M daily average in August.

Shibarium, the layer-2 scaling solution for Shiba Inu (SHIB), has crashed below 10,000 transactions in its daily count. The development signals a massive pullback by users relying on Shibarium as 99% inches toward a total halt.

According to Shibariumscan data, the layer-2 total transaction count now stands at 7,500. This development is shocking to the SHIB community, considering the trajectory that Shibarium was on in the month of August.

It was posting a daily average of between 1.2 million and 1.4 million and was well on the way to hitting significant milestones. That momentum has totally faded, with few transactions still going on in the layer-2 ecosystem.

This suggests adoption has dropped, and the push for a two billion transaction count has been derailed. Shibarium was previously on track to hit the milestone before the end of September, but there has been very little engagement recently.

Community response. Lucie (SHIB marketing lead): Shibarium is not dead.

The total transaction count is currently 1,568,456,850. This slow growth has triggered concern in some quarters of the SHIB community, prompting reassurances from Lucie, the ecosystem’s marketing lead.

In a post on X, Lucie assured the community that Shibarium is not dead. According to her, the recent setbacks on the layer 2 were caused by several factors, including a hack that exposed vulnerabilities. Lucie noted that despite the exploit, Shibarium is better as it allowed the team to fix the vulnerabilities with stricter validator controls.

With October generally referred to in crypto circles as "Uptober," Shibarium might begin its recovery this month. Shiba Inu had its best performance in October with a monthly average growth of 171.2%; many holders anticipate a bullish October.

Dogecoin kicks off October with bullish momentum

DOGE is in rebound mode with open interest data signaling a possible price breakout.

Open interest surge. DOGE open interest up 2.89% in 24 hours.

October appears to have gotten off on a good note for Dogecoin (DOGE), the king of meme coins. The asset is bullish, and investors’ interest in the meme coin has also spiked. In the last 24 hours, Dogecoin’s open interest has jumped by 2.89% as investors bet on the future price outlook.

According to CoinGlass data, a total of 16.38 billion DOGE valued at $3.96 billion, has been committed to the derivatives market. The locking of billions of DOGE signals that futures traders are bullish about the meme coin, likely because many anticipate a price rally in October.

The surge in Dogecoin’s open interest was likely triggered by the meme coin’s price rebound on the crypto market. DOGE recovered from its price fluctuations and instability to breach the $0.24 level. This has fueled hope of more of an uptick, hence, investors were willing to commit more funds to betting on its possible upsurge.

DOGE price target. Dogecoin to reclaim $0.30, which has acted as strong resistance since Feb 2025.

Historical data shows that Dogecoin has an average growth rate of 11% in October. With investors pumped up for trading, bullish sentiment might drive prices up in an "Uptober rally."

The first price target for holders of DOGE is for the meme coin to flip $0.30. Since the price slipped below this level in early February 2025, each attempt to reclaim it has met with resistance. Dogecoin bulls are hoping to push prices above this level amid increased sentiment.