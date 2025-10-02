AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    1,000,000,000 XRP Vanishes From Ripple Escrow, What’s Happening?

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 2/10/2025 - 21:07
    XRP reclaims $3 mark as 1 billion tokens unlock from escrow
    Advertisement
    1,000,000,000 XRP Vanishes From Ripple Escrow, What’s Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market has witnessed another unlocking of XRP tokens from Ripple’s escrow account on Thursday, October 2nd, as the much-anticipated “Uptober” season kicks off to a bullish start.

    Advertisement

    According to data from blockchain tracking platform Whale Alert, a total of 1 billion XRP tokens were unlocked from escrow in less than an hour.

    The unlocked tokens are valued at approximately $3 billion, based on XRP’s trading price at the time of the event. Notably, the release occurred in four separate transactions: two batches of 400 million XRP each and two batches of 100 million XRP each, summing up to a total of 1,000,000,000 XRP.

    HOT Stories
    1,000,000,000 XRP Vanishes From Ripple Escrow, What’s Happening?
    1.3 Billion XRP in 8 Hours: Whales Go Crazy, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price in Breakout Mode, 99% Crash in Shibarium Transactions Puts Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge — Crypto News Digest
    BREAKING: Bitcoin Reclaims $120K. Is ATH Next?
    BREAKING: CME Group to Offer 24/7 Trading for XRP, SOL, BTC, and Other Crypto Futures

    While the move comes as no surprise, it marks the fulfillment of Ripple’s scheduled monthly release of XRP, typically on the first of every month. However, this month’s unlocking carried a slight twist, as it was delayed until the second day.

    Advertisement

    What’s Ripple up to?

    The move has sparked discussions within the XRP community, with speculations about its impact on XRP’s ongoing price movement. It is important to note that the San Francisco-based blockchain company has committed to the escrow system as a way to control XRP’s circulation and mitigate oversupply, which could otherwise threaten the token’s value.

    Although Ripple consistently unlocks up to 1 billion XRP each month (often returning a portion back to escrow after limited sales), this month’s unlock has drawn more attention, given the hype surrounding Uptober.

    Coinciding with XRP’s strong momentum, the timing has fueled optimism. The token recently broke above the $3 resistance level, with market watchers suggesting that the unlock could further propel its price upward.

    According to data from CoinMarketCap, XRP has surged 3.98% in the past 24 hours and is trading at approximately $3.04 as of press time.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    Although increased supply can sometimes trigger short-term corrections by reducing scarcity, analysts argue that this month’s move could instead provide the liquidity required for institutional adoption, thereby supporting further upside momentum.

    With decisions on the XRP ETF now entering their final stages, investors remain confident in XRP’s potential throughout October.

    #XRP #ripple #XRP Price Prediction #XRP ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 2, 2025 - 20:31
    Ripple Funds UC Berkeley's New Crypto Research Center
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 2, 2025 - 19:12
    Ripple CTO Addresses Speculation on Web Monetization Platform Coil: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Psy Protocol Testnet Combines Internet Scale and Speed with Bitcoin-Level Security
    U.Today Named Official Media Partner of Cardano Summit 2025, Unlocking Exclusive Reader Benefits
    Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Conference to Feature 150+ Global FX and Fintech Leaders
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 2, 2025 - 21:07
    1,000,000,000 XRP Vanishes From Ripple Escrow, What’s Happening?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 2, 2025 - 20:31
    Ripple Funds UC Berkeley's New Crypto Research Center
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 2, 2025 - 19:12
    Ripple CTO Addresses Speculation on Web Monetization Platform Coil: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all