Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Stuns ETF Market With Strange $0 Print in Biggest Fund

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 12/12/2025 - 14:11
    The biggest XRP ETF had a rare $0 inflow day as rivals added capital, indicating that investors are being cautious and paying close attention to the fees.
    Advertisement
    XRP Stuns ETF Market With Strange $0 Print in Biggest Fund
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The largest XRP ETF on the market just delivered one of the most unusual daily results of the month: zero dollars in net inflows, despite the rest of the sector continuing to absorb new capital. Canary's XRP ETF, which is listed on Nasdaq and has the largest asset base in its category, finished the session unchanged while its peers added millions.

    Advertisement

    According to SoSoValue, total spot XRP ETF net assets are close to $930 million, with cumulative inflows reaching almost $971 million. Daily activity across the group remained active, with volumes clearing $25 million and several issuers posting positive creations. Canary alone showed nothing: not negative, not redemptions, just zero.

    This is important because Canary also has one of the highest fee profiles in the lineup at around 0.5%, compared with products from Grayscale, Bitwise and Franklin at under 0.35%. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Mogul Saylor Taps JP Morgan, Satoshi Disappeared Exactly 15 Years Ago, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Denies 'Meme Coins Are Dead' Claim
    Ripple CTO Reacts to Solana's XRP Integration
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dream Rally Ending? Ethereum Brutally Denied After Fakeout, Bitcoin (BTC) Not Giving up $100,000
    XRP Holders Should Mark Their Calendars for These Dates
    Article image
    Source: SoSoValue

    In a market where the XRP price has compressed to around $2-$2.05 and ETF buyers have become price-sensitive, the impact of fees is no longer theoretical. It is evident in daily flow tables.

    Advertisement

    XRP demand meets reality

    Canary still controls over $340 million in net assets, which is more than any single competitor, and its XRP share remains the largest on the ETF market. However, the flat day suggests a pause: large allocators are active elsewhere while waiting for either price confirmation or a clearer incentive to pay a premium fee.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 12/12/2025 - 12:39
    280% XRP Spike in Key Metric Can Destroy Bears
    ByArman Shirinyan

    In the short term, this creates a favorable situation. If XRP breaks out of the current price range, Canary can quickly regain brand recognition. However, if the price stalls and competitors continue to undercut on fees, investors may continue to bypass the market leader.

    Advertisement

    For investors, the message is simple. Demand for an XRP ETF is alive. Capital is selective. Fees now compete with conviction, and even the biggest product is not immune to a day of absolute zero.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP ETF #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 13:49
    Biggest Bitcoin Critic Says QE Will Not Save Bitcoin as Gold and Silver Take Lead
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 13:44
    XRP Gets UNL Update, What Changed?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Wins Best Centralized Exchange (Community Choice) at BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 14:11
    XRP Stuns ETF Market With Strange $0 Print in Biggest Fund
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 13:49
    Biggest Bitcoin Critic Says QE Will Not Save Bitcoin as Gold and Silver Take Lead
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 13:44
    XRP Gets UNL Update, What Changed?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD