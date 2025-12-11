Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    4 Reasons Why XRP Matters Named by 21Shares as New XRP ETF Wins SEC Approval

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 11/12/2025 - 15:47
    As 21Shares secures SEC approval for its new XRP ETF under ticker TOXR, four reasons behind XRP's growing relevance come into focus.
    Advertisement
    4 Reasons Why XRP Matters Named by 21Shares as New XRP ETF Wins SEC Approval
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As was just announced, the SEC approved 21Shares’ new exchange-traded fund on XRP under ticker TOXR, adding a fresh product to a segment that already pulled in $954.33 million in inflows. It would be hard to imagine a clearer sign that investor demand for XRP exposure is active before TOXR even posts its first line of flow data. 

    Advertisement

    TOXR lists on CBOE with a 0.30% fee and enters a lineup where, right now, the leader is XRPC by Canary with net assets as high as $352.02 million. The intriguing part, though, is that the latter fee is 0.5%, and the only cheaper option besides TOXR is XRPZ by Franklin Templeton.

    21Shares is not a stranger in the XRP-focused investment products field. The firm already runs AXRP in Europe, an ETP launched in 2019 with $573,68 million in AUM and long-term performance of 459.81% since inception, even after recent one-month and three-month drawdowns.

    Advertisement

    Four reasons why XRP matters

    As for TOXR, it is structured as a trust, not an instrument regulated under the 1940 Act, meaning holders gain exposure to XRP’s price but not to rights associated with owning the token directly — a distinction 21Shares makes stand out in its disclosure, noting that risk levels remain high, and the product is not suitable for all investors.

    HOT Stories
    4 Reasons Why XRP Matters Named by 21Shares as New XRP ETF Wins SEC Approval
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Loses 89% in Fee Revenue, Satoshi Nakamoto Appears at New York Stock Exchange, Bitcoin Rockets 3,065% in Liquidation Imbalance
    Strategy Might Sell Bitcoin, CEO Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH), King of Altcoins, Is Back; Is XRP Ready for Price Jump? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fails First Resistance Test

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 12/11/2025 - 12:18
    XRP Ledger Adds 400,000,000+ XRP in Last 24 Hours: Fundamental Spike
    ByArman Shirinyan

    The case for XRP inside this ETF rests on four straightforward fundamentals: the asset is supported by the XRP Army, one of the most persistent communities in crypto; XRP Ledger has operated as a public blockchain for business use since 2012; real-world adoption spans payments, tokenization and DeFi; and, finally, XRP sits as the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

    Advertisement
    #XRP #XRP News #XRP ETF #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 14:53
    Scaramucci: Blackstone and JPMorgan Could Start Using Solana
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 14:00
    Ethereum's (ETH) 19% Mini-Rally Faked Out: What's Next for Price?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Bitunix Integrates Fireblocks and Elliptic, Elevating Security and Compliance to Institutional-Grade
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 15:47
    4 Reasons Why XRP Matters Named by 21Shares as New XRP ETF Wins SEC Approval
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 14:53
    Scaramucci: Blackstone and JPMorgan Could Start Using Solana
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 14:00
    Ethereum's (ETH) 19% Mini-Rally Faked Out: What's Next for Price?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD