XRP Stuns Derivatives Market With 1,447% Liquidation Imbalance

XRP spent the session moving in a tight range around $2.14-$2.18, but the real action was not visible on the chart at all. It was buried in the liquidation feed, where the popular cryptocurrency suddenly posted one of its most distorted prints in days.

According to CoinGlass, total liquidations hit $1.32 million, but the long-versus-short breakdown told the real story: $1.23 million flushed from longs, while shorts barely took an $85,580 hit.

That gap created the 1,447% imbalance, a number that usually catches the attention of every derivatives trader, as it is the kind of figure that shows the market was not just leaning long — it was stacked on one side of the orderbook, and the first wave knocked everyone over at once.

Liquidation cluster shows why XRP’s imbalance mattered

The environment made it seem even worse. For all digital assets combined, the 12-hour total was $81.20 million. Bitcoin was at $16.97 million, and Ethereum was close to $10.76 million. Smaller names like Zcash (ZEC) had seven-figure hits, but XRP's imbalance was the only print that looked lopsided rather than just reactive to the wider sweep.

Spot candles were falling behind the story: a few small jumps, a few smooth drops, nothing that visually explained why so many long positions were falling at the same time. That mismatch often shows up at turning points, when positioning gets ahead of price and the market simply removes the excess.

Now, the focus is on liquidity. If the depth fills back in quickly, it is a reset. If not, the imbalance can bleed into the next leg down for the XRP price.