$23 Billion XRP Milestone Spotlighted by CME Group: Details

CME Group, a major marketplace in derivatives trading for institutions, highlights milestones from the recently concluded Q3, 2025, which included a $23 billion record milestone for XRP.

Q3, 2025 witnessed a surge in demand for regulated crypto exposure, with XRP futures reaching all-time highs, reflecting increasing institutional and retail interest in other cryptocurrencies apart from Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Since its launch in May, the XRP and Micro XRP futures suite has traded 476,000 contracts, equating to over $23.7 billion in notional value. Open Interest (OI) reached $1.4 billion in September and set a new LOIH record of 29 for XRP futures.

Options trading went live on XRP Futures on Oct. 13, both in larger- and micro-sized contracts. According to CME Group, this marks the only CFTC-approved XRP options in the U.S., providing a trusted platform for capital-efficient trading.

CME Group is planning to launch 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures and options beginning in early 2026.

XRP Ledger news

In recent news, Ripple and Immunefi are collaborating to launch a $200,000 Attackathon to secure the proposed XRPL Lending Protocol as part of the institutional DeFi roadmap. The most significant near-term milestone is the launch of XRPL’s native lending protocol, scheduled for release in XRPL Version 3.0.0 later this year.

The XRPL Lending Protocol introduces fixed-term, uncollateralized loans directly on the XRP Ledger. This protocol, defined in the XLS-65/66 specifications, introduces pooled lending and underwritten credit directly at the ledger level.

Confidential Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs), the first application of zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) on the XRP Ledger, is scheduled for launch in Q1, 2026.