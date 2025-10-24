AdvertisementAdvert.
    BREAKING: Ripple Prime Officially Introduced

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 24/10/2025 - 14:51
    Hidden Road has been officially rebranded into Ripple Prime now that the acquisition deal is finalized
    BREAKING: Ripple Prime Officially Introduced
    Cover image via U.Today
    Prime brokerage Hidden Road has been officially rebranded to “Ripple Prime,” according to a Friday announcement. The rebranding comes after Ripple officially acquired the company.

    Hidden Road founder Marc Asch will be together with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, the announcement says. 

    Because of the acquisition, which was first announced in April, Ripple has become the first company to operate a global prime broker. 

    Ripple Prime will leverage the company’s existing infrastructure to make it less challenging for institutional players to adopt crypto. 

    Notably, Ripple’s highly regulated RLUSD stablecoin will be utilized as collateral for prime brokerage products. 

    Acquisition spree 

    After wowing the industry with the $1.25 billion Hidden Road deal, Ripple expanded its acquisition spree. 

    Later, it bought stablecoin infrastructure platform Rail for a total of $200 million.

    As reported by U.Today, the San Francisco-headquartered company also recently acquired GTreasury for roughly $1 million. 

    #Ripple News
