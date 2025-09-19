Advertisement
    XRP Rockets 762% in Crucial Metric Following ETF Launch

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 19/09/2025 - 20:27
    XRP’s overall exchange inflow surpassed 11 million XRP on Thursday
    XRP Rockets 762% in Crucial Metric Following ETF Launch
    As XRP enters the spotlight this week following the big announcement on its first-ever ETF launch, data from CryptoQuant shows that it has seen an explosive surge in exchange activities on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

    According to the data, the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization saw its total inflows across all supported exchanges surge by a massive 762%.

    Notably, the total exchange inflows recorded on Thursday, the day the first U.S. XRP ETF went live, reached a massive 11.57 million XRP. 

    This marks a substantial increase from the 1.34 million XRP inflows recorded the previous day. Hence, speculations suggest that the rise in exchange activities witnessed on the day might have been spurred by buzz around the ETF launch.

    XRP bearish signal despite ETF launch?

    The notable surge in XRP exchange inflows coincides with the debut of the buzzing XRP ETF, which happened the same day. 

    While exchange inflows are strong indicators of mounting selling pressure, the surge in XRP exchange inflows suggests that the ETF launch has triggered speculative trading among holders while also stirring the decision to reposition their holdings ahead of potential market volatility.

    Nonetheless, the move has sparked curiosity among market watchers, as the price of XRP surged massively on the same day despite the inflow spike.

    With the amount of XRP offloaded across all supported exchanges rising by a massive 762% in just 24 hours, it appears traders opted to take profits or prepare to sell off the assets amid rising uncertainties on the possible performance of the new ETF.

    While the asset saw its price surge substantially by over 5% on the same day, it appears that the ETF launch has driven strong demand for XRP, which was able to absorb the mounting selling pressure.

    With the price of XRP returning to the red zone as of today, analysts have become more uncertain about its potential price move; however, they have expressed strong optimism that the XRP ETF launch will ignite fresh institutional participation, pushing XRP’s price beyond record highs.

