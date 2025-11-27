'Next Few Days Are Crucial': Top Trader Behind Famous 700% XRP Call

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A top trader known online as DonAlt revealed his updated view on the Bitcoin price outlook, and surprisingly, despite all the mess that October and November brought to the crypto market, DonAlt suggests a bullish setup for BTC.

Advertisement

His read is simple — the BTC price chart looks damaged on high time frames, the pullback wiped confidence clean across desks, but one level can still flip the whole picture back into shape if bulls prove their ambitions this week.

For the trader, that level is the monthly reclamation around $93,500, a zone that turned into a short-term battlefield after BTC slipped under it and dragged sentiment with it, and now everything hangs on whether the price can get back above it before the monthly candle closes.

DonAlt treats this potential reclamation as the line between a controlled correction and a deeper leg that forces the market to revisit supports nobody wanted to see again this year, basically triggering "crypto winter."

Advertisement

700% for XRP, but how much for BTC?

That is the same trader who publicly spotted the early XRP structure years ago, before the token went on that wild 700% run in early 2025 and eventually hit a new all-time high above $3.50.

If Bitcoin fails a reclaim, the narrative flips. Sellers regain control, liquidity dries out and the path to midrange supports that were barely tested on the way up is open to the cryptocurrency.

But if bulls manage to pull the monthly close back over that key level, DonAlt says the entire structure immediately looks more acceptable again, and it is all summed up in the finishing line of the outlook: the next few days are crucial.