    XRP Named Among Most Popular Cryptos on Major US Exchange: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 27/11/2025 - 13:52
    XRP is in the spotlight amid recent positive developments, with major crypto exchange Kraken naming it among the most popular tokens.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP is currently among the most popular tokens on major crypto exchange Kraken in the last 24 hours. In a tweet, Kraken wrote "most popular on Kraken today," accompanied by a screenshot outlining five crypto assets, including XRP.

    XRP is in the spotlight owing to new ETF launches: this week saw the launch of Grayscale and Franklin Templeton XRP spot ETFs in the U.S. This follows the Canary and the Bitwise XRP products, bringing the tally of XRP Spot ETFs in the U.S. to four, with more launches anticipated in the coming days.

    The launch of Franklin Templeton’s XRPZ and Grayscale’s GXRP on NYSE Arca attracted $164 million, highlighting institutional interest in XRP.

    Ripple attained a new milestone in the Middle East, with Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin greenlisted by Abu Dhabi’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). Now recognized as an Accepted Fiat-Referenced Token by the FSRA, the move enables RLUSD use as collateral on exchanges, for lending, and on prime brokerage platforms within the ADGM, the international financial center of Abu Dhabi.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Is It Too Late to Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)? Elon Musk's SpaceX Resumes Strange Bitcoin Activity, $1,000,000,000 Ripple Stablecoin Gains Traction in UAE
    Crypto Giant Upbit Discloses $37 Million Hack on Solana Network
    Ripple Accelerates RLUSD Mints on XRPL
    XRP Price Forms Golden Cross, Shiba Inu Makes 1.36 Trillion SHIB Comeback, Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals ‘Dead Cat’ on Bitcoin (BTC) Chart – Crypto News Digest

    Reece Merrick, Senior Executive Officer/Managing Director of Middle East and Africa, highlighted this milestone in a tweet, noting that the year 2025 has seen some awesome momentum for Ripple in the Middle East.

    XRP prepares for Santa rally

    The crypto market enjoyed a much-needed boost on Thursday as major cryptocurrencies rallied. The altcoin market, in particular, showed signs of strength on Thursday.

    The gains followed Wednesday's strong recovery in equities, with Bitcoin surpassing $91,000 and derivatives flows signaling growing optimism for a year-end rally.

    XRP saw sharp increases at the week's start before settling in a range between $2.14 and $2.26. At press time, XRP was trading at $2.18, up 2% in the last 24 hours and nearly 4% weekly.

    The increase in open interest for XRP corresponds with the 24-hour price gain, indicating that the move was spurred by spot buying rather than futures activity.

    #XRP
