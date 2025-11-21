Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Prints Insane 3,554% Liquidation Imbalance in Hourly Bloodbath Amid $81,147,781 Transfer to Coinbase

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 21/11/2025 - 8:50
    $81,147,781 XRP deposit hit Coinbase almost at the same moment a 3,554% liquidation imbalance stunned the market, putting XRP in a high-alert zone.
    Advertisement
    XRP Prints Insane 3,554% Liquidation Imbalance in Hourly Bloodbath Amid $81,147,781 Transfer to Coinbase
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A whopping $81,147,781 worth of XRP showed up on Coinbase, as reported by Whale Alert, and that alone was enough to turn a slow morning into a fast-moving situation because, any time more than 40 million XRP goes into a major U.S. exchange in one go, traders assume something bad is about to follow. 

    Advertisement

    What added even more tension is that this transfer arrived in the same window when XRP was already sitting on thin liquidity and a shaky short-term setup, a combination that tends to exaggerate every sale.

    Hours after the transfer, the price of XRP slipped under $1.90 in a single drop and then returned to the $1.93 area just as quickly, which is a familiar pattern during moments when size enters the exchange side of the market and traders are not ready to run defensive positioning.

    Advertisement

    Liquidation imbalance

    Derivatives added to the heavier backdrop. The liquidation heatmap by CoinGlass later showed a massive 3,554% imbalance on XRP, with longs taking nearly all the damage, and this pressure appeared at the same moment BTC and ETH were clearing hundreds of millions worth of liquidations as well.

    HOT Stories
    Bollinger: October BB Pattern Flagged BTC Weakness
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Lands on Trampoline; No, Bitcoin Is Not Maintaining $90,000; Is Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Massive Spike Very Close?
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    New XRP ETF Launched by Bitwise, Ethereum to Outperform Bitcoin, Ripple CEO Reveals New Use Cases for XRPL — Crypto News Digest

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 11/21/2025 - 07:14
    $400 Million XRP Offload Hits Market in Two Days: What's Going On?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    So the main question is still the same: what does the $81 million inflow to Coinbase really represent? Some think it was a pre-sell setup based on size alone, while others say it might have been a routine internal move that simply landed at a bad moment in a fragile market. 

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 21, 2025 - 8:31
    This Is Where Bitcoin Crash Can Stop: 3 Key Price Levels
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 21, 2025 - 7:14
    $400 Million XRP Offload Hits Market in Two Days: What's Going On?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Phemex launches $6 million, multi-venue festival to celebrate its 6th anniversary
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 21, 2025 - 8:50
    XRP Prints Insane 3,554% Liquidation Imbalance in Hourly Bloodbath Amid $81,147,781 Transfer to Coinbase
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 21, 2025 - 8:31
    This Is Where Bitcoin Crash Can Stop: 3 Key Price Levels
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 21, 2025 - 7:14
    $400 Million XRP Offload Hits Market in Two Days: What's Going On?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD