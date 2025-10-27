XRP Price Ready for $3 Breakout, Legendary Trader Bollinger Sparks Debate Over Bitcoin (BTC) Chart, Shiba Inu Team Reaches Out to SHIB Community — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

XRP eyes $3 breakout as bullish momentum builds after strong recovery

XRP is really close to a solid recovery thanks to the most recent breakout attempt.

Price action. XRP is consolidating near $2.66 after a steady rebound from its early October correction.

With a steady recovery from its steep correction earlier this month, XRP is once again standing in front of a market turning point as it consolidates around the $2.66 mark. Refocusing attention on the $3 psychological level, the recent price action indicates increasing momentum and a potential transition from short-term weakness toward a renewed bullish phase.

Technical outlook. Having reclaimed its 200-day moving average, XRP now tests the 50-day EMA around $2.77.

Following a string of higher lows that suggest fresh accumulation, XRP has dramatically recovered from the $2.35 support on the daily chart. Now that it has risen above the 200-day moving average (black line) once more, the asset is testing the 50-day EMA close to $2.77, which has historically been used as both confirmation and resistance for trend reversals.

It is much more likely that XRP will sustain a rally toward $3.00-$3.10 if it can hold above this zone and secure a daily close above $2.80. Following weeks of cautious selling, there has been a slight increase in trading volume, indicating that institutional and large-holder participation is gradually returning.

John Bollinger warns Bitcoin may not be bottoming

Uncertainty continues to persist as BTC remains above the $110,000 level.

Bollinger insight. Legendary trader, creator of the Bollinger Bands indicator, has ignited discussion over Bitcoin’s current price action.

Legendary trader John Bollinger recently sparked a debate about the current Bitcoin price action. Earlier, the prominent technical analyst previously suggested that Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) were on the verge of bottoming out. However, Bollinger stressed that this did not apply to Bitcoin.

Several users have noted that Bollinger Bands are narrowing, which indicates volatility compression. Such setups typically precede substantial price moves.

Market data. CryptoQuant’s data confirms declining volatility.

According to data provided by CryptoQuant, volatility is currently drying up. "That’s calm before the storm: low activity, low momentum, traders waiting," analyst Maartunn said in a recent post. Earlier this month, the market experienced a massive wipeout due to the escalation in trade tensions between the US and China. Since then, the bulls have been struggling to regain ground.

Shiba Inu struggles to recover as crypto market enters calm phase

The Shiba Inu team has penned a message for the SHIB community as the broader crypto market enters a state of calm after October's historic sell-off.

Market overview. The crypto market has entered a quiet phase following October’s historic $19 billion liquidation event.

The crypto market is currently in a state of calm as volatility stalls after a historic sell-off earlier in October, which resulted in the wipeout of $19 billion in leveraged bets. Shiba Inu is currently down 13.61% in October, a month previously deemed bullish for cryptocurrencies.

The market is currently adjusting, albeit in a slow grind higher after October’s record liquidation event, but underneath the surface, sentiment remains mixed. The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has remained in the fear zone for days, suggesting conviction is still low.

Shiba Inu performance. SHIB is down 13.61% this month, as bears attempt to push the token lower.

Shiba Inu is likewise caught in the crossfire, battling against bears' attempts to add an extra zero to its price tag. The recovery from Oct. 22 low of $0.00000961 paused at a high of $0.00001034 on Oct. 24, with Shiba Inu fluctuating in a tight range between $0.00001009 and $0.00001026 afterward.