Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Now Offered by $10 Trillion Giant Vanguard

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 2/12/2025 - 5:35
    $10 trillion financial giant Vanguard now offers exposure to Bitwise's XRP ETF among other products .
    Advertisement
    XRP Now Offered by $10 Trillion Giant Vanguard
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitwise's XRP exchange-traded fund is now available for Vanguard clients, according to a recent social media post by chief executive officer Hunter Horsley.

    Advertisement
    Article Image

    The red-hot product began trading on Nov. 20, securing rather impressive inflows. 

    Major reversal 

    Vanguard, the world's second-largest asset manager with over $11 trillion in assets under management, has long been a conservative powerhouse in traditional investing.

    For years, it has outright banned crypto-related products on its platform. It even blocked access to spot Bitcoin ETFs when they launched in January 2024. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 11/30/2025 - 11:39
    Over 40,000 Weird XRP Transactions Appear Out of Nowhere: What's Going On?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    However, as reported by Bloomberg, more than 50 million of Vanguard's customers will be able to start trading select crypto ETFs and mutual funds that hold cryptocurrency assets. 

    As reported by U.Today, rumors of Vanguard making a complete U-turn on crypto started swirling in late September. Hence, it did not come as a complete surprise, which explains a rather muted crypto rally. 

    Despite the massive reversal, the $10 trillion giant still has no plans to follow the example of rival BlackRock by launching its own ETF. 

    #Ripple News #XRP News #Vanguard
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Dec 2, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stop at the Bottom? XRP Holds on for Dear Life, Ethereum Welcomes Death Cross at $2,829
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 20:35
    Ripple President Reacts to Major License Win
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Kyrgyzstan launches $50M gold-backed USDKG stablecoin to modernize cross-border payments
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 2, 2025 - 5:35
    XRP Now Offered by $10 Trillion Giant Vanguard
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Dec 2, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stop at the Bottom? XRP Holds on for Dear Life, Ethereum Welcomes Death Cross at $2,829
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 20:35
    Ripple President Reacts to Major License Win
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD