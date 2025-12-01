Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple President Reacts to Major License Win

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 1/12/2025 - 20:35
    Ripple President Monica Long is celebrating scaling up business in Singapore .
    Advertisement
    Ripple President Reacts to Major License Win
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple President Monica Long has already reacted to Ripple securing a major regulatory victory in Singapore. 

    Advertisement

    She has framed the license expansion as a major win for Ripple’s growth and customers.

    "With this expanded scope of payment activities for the MPI license, Ripple can scale our licensed payment services in Singapore for our growing customer base, including banks and fintechs. Proud to keep growing in Singapore," she said.  

    As reported by U.Today, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) approved an expanded scope for Ripple’s Major Payment Institution (MPI) license, which is a high-level license that only a few crypto companies globally possess.

    Advertisement

    Why it matters

    MAS expanded what Ripple is allowed to do under its MPI license. This lets Ripple offer more regulated payment services, including end-to-end cross-border payments. Moreover, it enables support for digital payment tokens like XRP and RLUSD

    The expanded license lets Ripple scale its payment services in Singapore for banks, fintechs, and crypto companies.

    Singapore is, of course, one of the most advanced digital-asset regulators in the world

    With the recent license, Ripple can now strengthen its position in the Asia-Pacific region, which is shaping up to be the fastest-growing digital-asset market.

    #Ripple News #Monica Long
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 20:19
    $250,000 Bitcoin Target Still in View But Not Soon, Peter Brandt Hints
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 19:10
    XRP Shatters November Expectations With 14% Decline
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Kyrgyzstan launches $50M gold-backed USDKG stablecoin to modernize cross-border payments
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 20:35
    Ripple President Reacts to Major License Win
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 20:19
    $250,000 Bitcoin Target Still in View But Not Soon, Peter Brandt Hints
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 19:10
    XRP Shatters November Expectations With 14% Decline
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD