Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Remove Zero, XRP on Edge of 30% Breakout, Bitcoin (BTC) Prints Insane 36,380% Liquidation Imbalance — Crypto News Digest

XRP eyes recovery toward $2.60

XRP seems to find its bottom near $1.97, and new price prediction points straight at the midband around $2.60.

Bounce back. XRP price might gain 30%.

The latest XRP price projection by analyst Ali Martinez suggests it is heading toward the middle of the range around $2.60 — a 30% increase from the local bottom set on Nov. 24.

The chart is binary: the lower boundary held, the price turned without hesitation and the structure now opens the same way that produced every green move earlier this year.

Price history. Historical data shows December averages 69% return.

January did well, bouncing back from compressed levels with a 46% return. July saw a 35% increase. Both came from conditions that match the current setup. So, it is the same old story over and over again. The year 2025 shows the following rhythm: weak months gave way to strong recoveries, and the wider environment did not block these swings.

Historical returns back the idea. December is not a slow month for XRP. The average flashes a 69% return, and the monthly table shows some extreme upside examples that popped up without any coordinated market rallies.

Bitcoin prints 36,380% liquidation imbalance

BTC is finally sending bears out of the crypto market following its rapid resurgence, with a massive $8 million in short positions wiped out.

BTC short wipeout. Crypto market flipped green, triggering liquidation wave.

The crypto market has seen a notable resurgence in the last hour, with prices of leading cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin flipping to the positive side. This hourly price shift has triggered a wild liquidation event in the Bitcoin derivatives market, as data from Coinglass shows a substantial skewing against short positions.

During an hourly liquidation session, a total of $8.03 million in Bitcoin positions were wiped out, recording a massive $8 million in short positions against just $21,930 in long positions.

This massive liquidation imbalance, which happened when the market witnessed a sudden shift in sentiment, has seen short traders suffer the major portion of the liquidation, marking a massive 36,389% liquidation imbalance in just one hour.

Institutional demand. Bitcoin ETFs logging strong daily inflows.

While momentum is finally returning to the market amid renewed interest and confidence, the massive short-position wipe-off comes as no surprise, as traders appeared heavily tilted toward downside expectations due to the prolonged volatility witnessed in previous days.

However, the market has pushed Bitcoin back into positive price action amid surging demand from institutions, as Bitcoin ETFs also record impressive daily inflows.

SHIB shows strongest post-crash recovery attempt

Shiba Inu might see a zero removed much sooner than it would have seemed. But it is too early to become euphoric.

Regaining momentum. SHIB is attempting its strongest recovery since November’s major downtrend.

Although it is too soon to declare a complete reversal has occurred, Shiba Inu just made one of its strongest post-crash recovery attempts, and the current price behavior is unquestionably bullish in contrast to the severe downtrend that dominated the majority of November, as we can see on TradingView's charts.

The bounce off the $0.0000075-$0.0000080 zone was more than just a feeble relief rally; it was accompanied by increasing momentum, an improvement in RSI and unmistakable proof that buyers were at last intervening with conviction.

Bulls are back. The chart shows no rounded bottom since early summer, now forming again.

This shift in trend is the most significant signal. The vertical decline of SHIB has stopped. Rather, we have not seen a rounded bottom on the chart since the early summer recovery.

One of the first and most accurate indications that sellers are losing control is rounding. It demonstrates that stronger absorption is occurring with each push lower, transforming flat candles into higher lows — exactly what you want to see prior to a trend reversal.