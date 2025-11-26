Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Key Metric Spikes Despite Price Drawdown

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 26/11/2025 - 17:44
    XRP sees mild growth in its network activities as the number of XRP burned as fees over the last day notes a decent surge.
    Advertisement
    XRP Key Metric Spikes Despite Price Drawdown
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    After the massive price recovery witnessed a few days ago, XRP has slowed down on its price surge since the last day, but its network has continued to see growing engagements as investors stay resilient on the leading altcoin.

    On Wednesday, November 22, onchain analytics firm CryptoQuant disclosed a decent increase in the XRP burn rate despite the plummeting market condition.

    XRP network usage grows

    While the network has not witnessed a significant increase yet, the data shows that a decent 521 XRP were destroyed in fees in the last 24 hours. This represents a mild 0.77% surge from the burns achieved yesterday.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Grayscale Files for Very First Zcash (ZEC) ETF
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP May Gain $30 Billion in Next 30 Days: Bollinger Bands, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovers as $5 Billion Meme Coin, $100,000 BTC Back on Radar
    Fidelity: Bitcoin Collapsing Is Probably 'Good Thing'
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Rockets 13% on Heavy Multimillion Flow, Ethereum (ETH) Hit With Mini-Death Cross, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Adds Trillion, What Does It All Mean?

    Despite the surge, the number of XRP burned as fees is still relatively low compared to levels seen before the massive October 10 crash that has led the market into persisting price corrections.

    Advertisement

    Although small but positive, the metric has contributed to the restoration of confidence in the XRP ecosystem as it has come when XRP is seeing fresh momentum following the recent resurgence in its price, alongside the major launches of multiple ETFs.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 11/26/2025 - 11:32
    XRP Lost 30% Overnight: What Happened With Volume?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Although XRP has slowed down on its price surge today, the market is still showing signs of a potential rally, suggesting increased demand among retail and institutional investors.

    Apparently, the increase in XRP’s burn rate, coinciding with renewed bullish sentiment, has fueled speculation that XRP may be entering a new phase, stirring anticipation for a massive rally in December.

    XRP ETFs outperform market 

    While XRP has also joined Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana on Wall Street following the recent launch of multiple XRP ETFs, the altcoin is moving to become the next big thing in the crypto ecosystem.

    Notably, the launch of these ETFs has made XRP the center of attention, with market watchers predicting that the impressive inflows pulled by these ETFs in just a few days of launch could position XRP back to its $5 target for 2025.

    Just yesterday, ETF trackers reported that XRP flipped Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in daily ETF inflow. XRP ETFs recorded a massive $164 million in inflows as of November 25, while Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana pulled in $151 million, $97 million, and $58 million respectively.

    #XRP #Spot XRP ETF #XRP Price Prediction #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Solana
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 16:08
    'Crypto Copilot' Extension Sends SOL to Hacker: Details
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 14:55
    Bitcoin Cash Rockets 8% as Crypto Market Eyes Rebound
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nexchain’s Stage 30 Presale Advances as 250% Black Friday Bonus Draws Strong Activity
    TrustLinq Launches Swiss-Regulated Crypto-to-Fiat Payment Platform to boost Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 17:44
    XRP Key Metric Spikes Despite Price Drawdown
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 16:08
    'Crypto Copilot' Extension Sends SOL to Hacker: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 14:55
    Bitcoin Cash Rockets 8% as Crypto Market Eyes Rebound
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD